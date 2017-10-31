Attempted drug deal led to shooting of Odenton teen, 14, in Laurel

Two Laurel teens will be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a 14-year-old Odenton teen over the weekend during an attempted drug deal behind the Whiskey Bottom Shopping Center.

Howard County police arrested Luis Gerardo Ordonez, 19, and Francisco Rodriguez, 16, who were originally charged with attempted murder before the victim, Xavier Cole Young, died Monday afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Wayne Kirwan, spokesman for the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, said Tuesday that the original charges will be amended between Rodriguez and Ordonez’s preliminary hearings on Nov. 14 and 30 or as the case proceeds through the felony screening committee before a grand jury presentation.

According to charging documents, police were responding to another call in the area on Oct. 28 when they heard gunfire and found Young in the 9800 block of North Laurel Road with a gunshot wound to his head.

During the investigation, four juveniles who were with Young when he was shot told detectives that they were contacted by one of the suspects — later determined to be Ordonez — by cellphone, asking to purchase two ounces of marijuana, according to charging documents. Several phone calls and text messages were exchanged between Young, the four teens and Ordonez before deciding to meet behind the shopping center at 9105 All Saints Road for the transaction.

Charging documents state that Ordonez and Rodriguez became “concerned and upset” when they arrived and saw others had joined the juvenile they were communicating with, who was supposed to come alone. Ordonez and Rodriguez returned to what detectives later learned was Ordonez’s black Nissan Altima that was parked on North Laurel Road. The juveniles said they saw a green laser shine from the car as it slowed down on its way out of the shopping center, after which a gunshot was fired, hitting Young as the juveniles ran away.

Detectives identified Ordonez and Rodriguez as suspects from phone records and Motor Vehicle Administration records. On Oct. 30, charging documents reported, detectives found both men in Ordonez’s Nissan Altima in the 8500 block of Harvest View Court in Ellicott City, where they were taken into custody. Police served a search and seizure warrant for the car later that day and found a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun.

Both are being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond. In addition to the expected murder charges, Ordonez and Rodriguez have been charged with assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations.