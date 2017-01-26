Starbucks to open this fall in Wilde Lake Village Center

A new drive-through Starbucks is slated to open in Columbia's Wilde Lake Village Center in the fall as the seven-acre mixed-used center eyes completion of an $18 million redevelopment project.

Wilde Lake Village Center, originally constructed in the late 1960s, is one of nine village centers in Columbia, where founder James Rouse sought to create community gathering spaces and destination spots.

Howard County recently launched revitalization projects at Oakland Mills Village Center and Long Reach Village Center as part of a long-raging effort to breath new life into the centers.

Kimco Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust based in New York, began redevelopment of the Wilde Lake Village Center in 2013 after courting ideas from the public. The project includes 230 residential units, 30,000 square feet of office space, 41,000 square feet of retail and 20,000 square feet of restaurants.

The construction and landscaping of the center is expected to be completed by spring, said Gregory Reed, vice president of development for Kimco's Mid-Atlantic Region.

The coffee chain at Wilde Lake will take up 2,865-square-feet of space in the center, which houses tenants like The UPS Store, CVS Pharmacy and the Melting Pot. On Wednesday, the company also announced it signed leases with two other tenants, Dynamic Dental, which opened in December, and Salons by JC, which will open in early fall above David's Natural Market, which recently expanded into a larger facility with a cafe. The center has 11 vacancies, according to the company's website.

"Starbucks was especially attracted by the residential component of the center, as it ensures a steady stream of foot traffic to their location," wrote Tom Simmons, president of Kimco's Mid-Atlantic region, in a statement Wednesday.