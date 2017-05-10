Wecker announces two new food venues in Columbia

The Howard Hughes Corp. announced May 9 that Wecker Hospitality Group will open Cured, a restaurant, and 18th & 21st, a cocktail lounge, on the ground level of the One Merriweather office building at the corner of Broken Land Parkway and Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.

Cured will feature a 125-seat restaurant with a menu offering cooking traditions of the Mid-Atlantic region. 18th & 21st will offer a 38-seat dining room along with a bar and lounge for live music.

"Our idea for the space marries two of the most popular trends in restaurants today but with our twist," Steve Wecker, a local restaurateur who is leader of Iron Bridge Wine Co. and Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island, said in a statement. "It is exciting to join with others in transforming the center of Columbia into a real Downtown."

"The Wecker Hospitality Group's new additions will add to the area's vibrancy as we work to establish an exciting progressive food and dining culture in Downtown Columbia." said John DeWolf, senior vice president of The Howard Hughes Corp., in a statement. "We have no doubt that both will be destination sites for local residents and visitors to the region looking for an excellent meal and nightlife activities."