Howard County community reacts on social media following death of Laura Wallen

Following the news Wednesday that Wilde Lake High School teacher Laura Wallen was found dead in Damascus, current and former students, teachers and community members rallied together to share their thoughts, prayers and condolences.

Wallen, who also previously taught at Murray Hill Middle School, had been reported missing on Sept. 5.

Here’s a snap-shot look at just some of messages individuals have been posting on twitter:

Reach Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com or follow him on twitter @BKBSunSports