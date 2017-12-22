Kittleman's legislation provides aid to veteran-owned businesses in Howard County

Veteran-owned business may have an easier time procuring county purchasing contracts under legislation filed Friday by Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman.

Through the Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise program, the county’s Office of Purchasing will inform veteran-owned businesses of procurement opportunities, with hopes to have 1 percent of total procurement dollars going toward the businesses. The Commission for Veterans and Military Families will be involved in the program’s implementation, officials said.

Kittleman’s latest legislation isn’t the first to assist veterans in the county. In December 2016, the Howard County Council approved legislation to extend property tax credits for retired military who have lived in the county for more than 40 years.

Kittleman has also established the Veterans Resource Fair as well as a flag retirement container at the Alpha Ridge Landfill, where flags that are damaged and no longer usable can be dropped off. Members of American Legion Post 156 collect the flags and dispose of them following protocol procedures. A Columbia site for a future veterans monument was also secured.