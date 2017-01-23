Strong wind uproots trees in Columbia Monday

Strong winds and rain caused a large tree to fall and crash through the roof of an unoccupied Columbia home on Monday, while another fell into the neighborhood's cul-de-sac.

Howard County fire department spokeswoman Maria Hogg said the tree that hit the house was uprooted and crashed through the ceiling into the living room. The residents were not home at the time, Hogg said, but there was significant damage reported.

"It was posted as unsafe to enter as of 2 p.m.," Hogg said, and the cost of the damage hasn't been determined yet.

The fire department asks residents to keep a safe distance away from fallen trees and downed power lines and contact 911 to report trees and power lines down.