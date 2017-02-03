Marriotts Ridge High dismisses classes after trash can fire Friday morning

Students, faculty and staff at Marriotts Ridge High School were dismissed early Friday morning after a trash can fire triggered the building's sprinkler system.

Howard schools spokesman John White said everyone at the high school was safely evacuated to nearby Mount View Middle School, as Howard County Fire and Rescue arrived. No injuries were reported, but classes were dismissed for the day at 10:15 a.m. since smoke was throughout the building, he said.

Kristy Gaigalas, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said officials received the call around 7:15 a.m. and found the fire was extinguished by the sprinklers. White said students who drove to school were immediately dismissed, while parents picked up other students at the middle school.

Marriotts Ridge senior Anthony Ellis said he smelled the smoke, which was coming from the men's bathroom near the art room on the first floor.

"There really wasn't much of a fire, just smoke," Ellis said. "We all had to evacuate before school even began."

An investigation is underway by the fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire, Gaigalas said.