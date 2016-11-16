Ice skating rink, new lighting tech at Symphony of Lights

Columbia's Symphony of Lights will reopen this holiday season with upgrades to its technology and new activities following last year's hiatus to refurbish dimming and deteriorating structures. The 21-year holiday tradition will carry on Nov. 20, introducing an ice rink, laser light show and 3-D holiday video.

Howard County General Hospital Foundation, which sponsors the 1- mile drive-through as a fundraiser, closed the animated and stationary lights show for the first time over the 2015 holiday season to send all 80 displays to the original manufacturer, Mosca Design in Raleigh, N.C., to be restripped, recoated and refurbished, while also replacing the 250,000 bulbs in the show with LED bulbs.

Emily Shreve, the hospital foundation's event manager, said the refurbishment cost roughly $400,000, and a new ice rink, laser show and 3-D video cost an additional $150,000, including rental expenses. The foundation raised nearly $50,000 through its Brighten the Lights campaign, where people donated a light bulb to Symphony of Lights for $10. Proceeds and donations from previous years were used to cover additional upgrade costs.

The new outdoor ice rink is from Magic Ice USA in Apopka, Fla., which specializes in ice rink rentals, management, sales and equipment. According to its website, Magic Ice provides rinks across the country to such places as Gaylord National in Washington, D.C. and California's San Francisco Zoo.

"This is our first time with a portable ice rink and they actually drove it up," Shreve said. "We will have a crane install it and they'll keep it frozen and running for a full 7 weeks."

Magic Ice and Merriweather personnel began the three-day rink installation on Nov. 14, pouring and freezing ice with a large chiller as well as painting sponsorship logos on the rink walls. The installation process was expected to continue through Friday, Nov. 18, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Canfield, Merriweather Post Pavilion's director of operations, said Merriweather will manage the rink's upkeep by cleaning and adding fresh layers of ice each evening after use. The rink will be open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 8 from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Special group rates and private events will also be offered.

"It's just one more thing to add to the family tradition of the lights," said Canfiel, a 21-year Symphony of Lights veteran. "Now, you can do the lights and go ice skating."

Canfield said the light display set up began in late October, with final touches expected to continue through opening day on Nov. 23. Unlike previous years, the drive-through will begin at the Merriweather entrance off South Entrance Road by Toby's Dinner Theatre and end at Little Patuxent Parkway across from the Columbia mall entrance, following a new path through Merriweather Park.

The new-and-improved Symphony of Lights reflects technology changes in the last two decades, Canfield said.

"It was new and we were flying by the seat of our pants" when the first light show was held in 1993," Canfield said. "We were one of the first holiday light displays around and nobody really knew how to do it, so we sort of created the model."

Symphony of Lights has since attracted more than 100,000 visitors each season and raised more than $7.5 million for the Howard Hospital Foundation. In an effort to establish another 20-year plan, Canfield said it was time to update some features and add 20 new displays.

"Now, it's a technology-savvy light display" with a laser light show and 3-D mapping, he said. Merriweather staff has been experimenting with the new technology to determine the best projection venue. So far, Canfield said ideas include light projections on the sides of the Merriweather barns and stage house, where a blank canvass rests on the 70-foot tall side of the pavilion.

"We're still trying to figure out where we'll get the most impact from it," Canfield said. "We're still setting it up, so we actually haven't seen the new displays and technology. We've seen demonstrations of it, but to actually see it on the course I'm imagining is going to be impressive."

Baltimore-based Image Engineering entertainment company will run the 3-D holiday video and laser show, according to Shreve, and use audio-visual technology to make inanimate objects appear to come alive.

"They've done shows for the Inner Harbor and different attractions in the mid-Atlantic," Shreve said. "All of these cool audio-visual tricks can make a building look like it's shaking and moving and all these great effects."

While light refurbishments were a priority due to rusting steel and dimming bulbs on the displays, Shreve said it was time to reinvigorate the experience for yearly visitors while expanding their reach to surrounding areas. Families love seeing the original toy factory display each holiday season, she said, but it's also important to keep things interesting.

"We always hear people say, 'Oh, this is so great. It's a holiday tradition in our family.' It's always great to hear that," Shreve said. "Then, we also hear people say, 'Well, we've gone many times, but it's the same every year.' We tried to be respectful that there are so many people who love all the traditional pieces, but also introduce new pieces for younger generations."

Sandy Harriman, Howard Hospital vice president of development, said her family represents one of many whose children grew up adoring the drive-through light experience. A 40-year Howard County resident, Harriman said she remembers taking her children, who are now in their 30s, to see the lights. Today, she's taking her grandchildren.

"Symphony of Lights is a treasured holiday tradition in Howard County and it was a difficult decision to postpone it," Harriman said. "I think we'll have a record number of visitors. The sense is there's a lot of excitement and interest in the community to attend the event."

Several sponsors, including the Downtown Columbia Partnership, Howard Hughes Corporation and Inner Arbor Trust, continued to donate funds to the event last year despite the postponement, she said.

Columbia resident Larry Raymond said he has volunteered for many Symphony of Lights events, such as Dazzle Dash 5k and Twinkling Tots walk-through, over the last five years. The holidays were a little less cheerful last year because of the lights' absence, the Howard Hospital physical therapist and wound specialist said, but he looks forward to seeing the new and familiar faces come later this month.