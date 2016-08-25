Columbia's Symphony of Lights to make 'bigger, brighter' return this year

Symphony of Lights will return bigger, better and brighter this holiday season, organizers said, following a year-long hiatus to refurbish the original light displays and make way for ongoing construction at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods.

Benefiting Howard County General Hospital, the drive-through animated and stationary light show in downtown Columbia was closed last year. But beginning late November, organizers say the one-mile winter spectacle will return, featuring newly refurbished lights, family-friendly shows and an ice skating rink.

The 20-minute drive-through display attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year, according to the Howard Hospital Foundation, and has raised $7.5 million over the last 21 years.

This year's Symphony of Lights will add 20 new displays – a total of 300,000 LEDs – as well as a laser light show and 3-D holiday video that will be screened at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Drivers will also be able to tune into seasonal music on an FM radio frequency.

The following events have been scheduled at Symphony of Lights:

• Drive-throughs: Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 23 through Jan. 1 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Closed to vehicles on Mondays, Tuesdays and Dec. 31. Tickets cost $20 per car; $25 per car on Saturdays.

• Ice skating: Located on the corner of Little Patuxent and Broken Land parkways, the rink will be open Nov. 20 through Jan. 8 from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Tickets cost $9 for adults and $7 for children, seniors and members of the military; skate rentals are $4. Other group rates, passes and rink rentals are available.

• Dazzle Dash family fun run and 5K: Nov. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Runners and walkers can race through the lights and enjoy family activities, food, music and entertainment. The fun run is $25 per person and the 5K costs $35 per person before Nov. 1. Children 4 and under are free.

• Bike the Lights: A bike ride through the lights for riders of all ages, Nov. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Costs $10 per person. Children 4 and under are free.

• Twinkling Tots: Families can walk through the lights Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. Costs $10 per person. Children 4 and under are free.

• Tail Lights: Dogs and their owners can walk through the lights Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. Pets can participate in a best-dressed contest. Costs $10 per person. Children 4 and under are free.

• Midnight at 7: A New Year's Eve walk through the lights and fireworks Dec. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Other features include a bonfire, music, party favors, face painting and food. Costs $15 per person before Dec. 14. Children 4 and under are free.

• Military appreciation nights: Held Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 and offer members of the military a 50 percent discount off tickets to the drive-throughs. Active-duty, reserve and retired military members with government-issued IDs and their dependents qualify.

Group walk-throughs will also be held Mondays and Tuesdays beginning Nov. 28 through Dec. 27 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., except on nights of scheduled events. Prices are $10 per person, with group rates also available.

For more information, contact 410-740-7666, or go to hcgh.org/symphonyoflights and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/symphonyoflightsfestivities.