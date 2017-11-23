Share your blessings with those in need in Howard County and Columbia

Throughout the area, there are dozens of local nonprofit groups who are committed to serving those in need. These groups can always use our help. Below is a listing of local helping organizations seeking donations of either money or items, or both. In this season of giving and Thanksgiving, please share your blessings, by giving to those less fortunate.

•American Cancer Society is dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. 1-800-227-2345.

Wish List: New, unused wigs, turbans and scarves for patient programs; shower curtain liners, pillows, dishcloths, sponges, batteries, paper towels and plates for Hope Lodge residents. ACS needs volunteer drivers for the Road To Recovery program and welcomes monetary donations. 1-800-227-2345.

•Animal Advocates of Howard County is a nonprofit dedicated to helping animals. We support and assist county-run shelter with adoptions, rescue and medical assistance, and provide free- and reduced-cost spay and neuter programs as well as educational programs. 410-880-2488, ext. 3. aadvocates@hotmail.com or animal-advocates.org.

Wish List: Gift cards for veterinary services at vets who participate in our programs, gift cards from stores that don’t sell pets and adopters who will consider older pets or those with special needs.

•Arc of Howard County helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve full community life — one person at a time. 410-730-0638.

Wish List: A variety of arts and craft supplies, such as crayons, markers, scissors, card stock, construction paper and modeling clay; cards and card games, 100- (or less) piece puzzles, new math activity books, composition books, new ball point pens; household items, such as TVs, DVD players, android tablets, vacuum cleaners, new sheet sets for all sizes, portable CD and radio players, laundry soap and children and young adult books; gift cards for Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Walmart and Costco; gift cards and tickets for movies, bowling, restaurants, sporting events, performing arts and community events.

•Athelas Institute is an agency serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 410-964-1241, ext.128.

Wish List: Four iPads for the adult autism program, three flat-screen TVs, three DVD players, DVD movies and four boom boxes; board games, such as Jenga, Connect Four, Trouble, Sorry and Uno; playground balls and portable basketball system; four new microwaves and three new toaster ovens; winter hats and gloves for adults, yard rakes, snow shovels, twin sheet sets, towels, scales and toiletries; gift cards to purchase turkeys and hams; three new or used karaoke machines; and framed pictures and picture frames for art program.

•Better Bedrest is a telephone support group for women placed on bed rest due to high-risk pregnancies and offers one-time emergency grants to help pay a small bill. 410-740-7662 or betterbedrest.org

Wish List: Donations to the BBR Emergency Grant Fund to help a mom with a high-risk pregnancy pay a bill up to $500. Donations can be sent to Better Bedrest, P.O. Box 212, Savage, MD 20763. All donations are tax deductible.

•Bread of Life Food Pantry provides food and toiletry items, as well as clothing items when available, to people in need within the community. First Baptist Church of Savage, 8901 Washington St. 301-725-3944.

Wish list: Non-perishable food donations, including breakfast cereal and peanut butter, and toiletry items can be dropped off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the pantry at the back of the church building. Call the church office to arrange a special drop-off time.

•Children’s Bible Ministries of Maryland teaches the Bible to children and trains adults to teach children. 410-796-7990.

Wish List: All sizes and colors of copy paper and monetary donations for camp scholarships.

•Columbia Pregnancy Center is a crisis pregnancy center offering counseling, resource services, practical support and confidentiality at no cost. 410-730-3223.

Wish list: Newborn sleepers, newborn onesies, sizes 4 and 5 diapers, receiving blankets, pacifiers and new newborn outfits for sizes 0 to 3 months.

•Community Action Council of Howard County is a nonprofit whose mission is to diminish poverty, enable self-sufficiency and advocate for low-income families and individuals. cac-hc.org or 410-313-6440

Wish list: Gift cards for shoes and boots; clothing for ages 3-5; musical instruments; CDs; school supplies; new books; balls of all sizes; hand sanitizer and tissues.

•Community Knitting and Crochet Group of Howard County has for 20 years knitted and crocheted afghans, blankets, hats, scarves and baby wear for many charities, hospitals and nursing homes. Howard County Recreation and Parks, 7120 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia, MD 21046. To arrange a donation, contact Linda DiPanfilo at 410-313-4704 or Ldipanfilo@howardcountymd.gov.

Wish List: Acrylic yarn, suitable for baby hats and blankets and adult hats and scarves; and red, white and blue veterans blankets. No wool or cotton.

•FIRN is a nonprofit that helps the foreign-born community in Howard County with immigration counseling, information and referral, social services and consumer needs.

Wish List: Donors to “adopt” families in need by providing gift cards or gifts for clients.

•First Generation College Bound is a grass roots nonprofit whose goal is to increase the number of students who attend college by developing an educational community support system by bridging the resources of the home, church, school and community. 301-490-0911.

Wish List: Monetary donations for college access and retention programs that provide care packages and services for students attending college. Office furniture including desks and chairs, copy machine and floor mats.

•Food on the 15th teaches children about philanthropy by having them collect, sort and deliver free, nonperishable groceries to low-income Howard County senior citizens each month. We have leadership opportunities for high-school students. Volunteer opportunities for children of all ages with their parents’ supervisio.n foodonthe15th@gmail.com.

Wish List: Plain cereals, rice and pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, low-sugar canned fruit and low-salt canned vegetables as well as nutritious soups. Nonperishable donations may be dropped off at Claret Hall, Village of River Hill, 6020 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville.

•Frisky’s Wildlife and Primate Sanctuary is a wildlife rehabilitation center for orphaned, injured and displaced baby wild animals; and a sanctuary for exotic pets. 410-418-8899.