Columbia’s SplashDown reopens Oct. 22 with new features

Columbia Association's SplashDown facility is set to reopen with a free celebration on Saturday, Oct. 22 after being closed more than a year for renovations.

CA spokesman David Greisman said the celebration will be held from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Columbia Swim Center, 10400 Cross Fox Lane in the Wilde Lake Village Center. New added features to SplashDown include new water slides and a ride, he said, with no inner tubes necessary. Riders must be at least 4 feet tall.

The celebration will offer unlimited rides as well as free drinks, cake tasting, raffles and party discounts. The snack bar will also be open for purchases, Greisman said.

SplashDown will be open on Saturdays from 1:30 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through May 21, 2017. Admission is free for Package Plan Plus members, $5 for other members, $10 for Columbia Card holders and $15 for nonmembers.

Although encouraged, pre-registration for the celebration is not required but can be done at SplashDownBash.EventBrite.com. For more information, contact 410-730-7000.