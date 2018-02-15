Pressure points: Howard County schools look to address mounting mental health concerns

Hammond High School senior Mandi Bhatt woke at 6:20 on a recent Wednesday morning, in time to be in class at 7:25 a.m.

She had a special guest to meet at the Columbia school.

Mandi had invited school Superintendent Michael Martirano to shadow her for a day — from first period Italian to the dance class she helps lead, to a student government session and her Advanced Placement calculus test. She extended the invitation after they met at a student leadership conference, to give him a glimpse into the lives — and stresses— of students.

“I think teachers forget how much weight and pressure they’re putting on students,” Mandi, 17, said. “[It will be] important to show even if we’re trying our hardest, it’s hard with everything we’ve got going on. Within these eight hours it’ll be clear to see there’s a lot of pressure and stress.”

Nearly 70 percent of Howard County high school students went on to attend a four-year college in 2016, many with merit scholarships, the kind Mandi said she’s hoping to earn for one of her top choice schools, University of Maryland, College Park, or George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

All that achievement requires effort. For Mandi, it has meant four years of advanced classes and extracurricular activities, three or more hours of homework a night and running on five or six hours of sleep, a combination that she said is common.

“At least for me and my friends, there’s a lot of pressure that in order to be the best you have to have the best grades and test scores,” she said. “People are killing themselves over these test scores, and they’re taking it out on their mental health and that’s not fair.”

Mental health concerns are a priority for Martirano. The issue hits close to home for the newly appointed superintendent, whose wife committed suicide in 2016.

“This is a very personal topic,” he said. “I’m driving this agenda from my personal experience.”

Martirano’s budget proposal for next year includes three additional social workers to support students in need and more funding requests are planned in the years ahead.

The budget proposal is one of several actions the school system is taking to address mental health needs among students throughout the county.

“If any child is hurting, we need to respond with urgency. And I’m seeing that, symptomatically, you now where we’ve had challenges this year with our students,” Martirano said. “From my vantage point, I’m seeing an increased level of emotional concerns, mental health issues in our schools. I want to take the lead in that and begin to provide a social worker to be somebody who can navigate for children who are in crisis.”

Seeking perfection

The pressure to achieve is a trend among competitive school systems with highly educated parents such as Howard County, where 30 percent of residents hold a graduate degree, according to county data. Pressure can lead to overly stressed children, said Mary Alvord, a Montgomery County psychologist who specializes in teens.

While some stress can be beneficial to motivate students to work hard, Alvord said if the stress begins to interfere with sleep, work or eating habits, then it’s gone too far.

We followed Hammond High School student Mandi Bhatt and Superintendent Michael Martirano, as he shadows Mandi for the day. The class we are observed is a dance class, Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

“You get a pool of people who are higher achieving and they expect that of their children,” Alvord said. “A lot of people who move into this area who are competitive, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Seeking excellence is wonderful, but seeking perfectionism misses the mark.”

Above average achievement is clear in Howard County, where last year the average SAT score was 1,161 out of 1,600 points, roughly 100 points above the national average. In 2016, more than a quarter of Howard County students took an advanced-placement test and nearly 80 percent scored a 3 or above on at least one test, often enough to earn college credit, and higher than the national rate of 22 percent.

One in five teens ages 13 to 18 have or will have a serious mental health issue, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The prevalence of teens who reported major depressive episodes in the past year, defined as at least two weeks of low mood, jumped from 8.7 percent in 2005 to 12.8 percent in 2016, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Approximately 15 percent of Howard County high schoolers had seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to the Maryland’s 2014 Youth Risk Behavioral Survey, the most recent data available. The county had the third lowest suicide consideration rate in the state, where nearly 16 percent of high schoolers seriously considered suicide. That number is lower than in 2005, the survey’s first year, when 17 percent of Maryland high school students said they had seriously considered suicide in the past year; the survey from that year did not include county-level data.

Coordinator of school psychology for Howard County schools Cynthia Schulmeyer said mental health concerns among students are growing, though she declined to attribute the rise to any specific causes.

“Stress is a contributor, but it’s not the only contributor,” Schulmeyer said. “If a student is more vulnerable to other issues [such as] anxiety, stress could increase their vulnerability, but there’s no equals sign.”

Mental health crises among students also are rising. The county’s crisis intervention team, Grassroots’ Mobile Crisis Team, which responds to psychiatric emergencies including suicide attempts, saw a 24 percent increase in school-related calls in 2017 compared to 2016, a 40 percent spike in calls to middle schools and a 50 percent increase in calls to elementary schools.

Grassroots Executive Director Ayesha Holmes said the crises, whether suicide or another form of imminent self harm, could be caused by a variety of factors including anxiety, academic stress, social issues or family upheaval such as divorce. Calls for student emergency services have become significant enough, she said, that the school system is in need of a designated psychiatric crisis team.

“What we know is that the data tells us that there is something going on, but we don’t know what it is,” she said.

Martirano said that while he is open to exploring all options to help students, including a school-specific crisis team, funding for such a program would likely need to be in collaboration with the county. He has not had conversations with Grassroots about adding a school team.

Strategic approaches

One of Martirano’s first steps has been to add three social workers in his proposed operating budget for next year. He would like to hire three social workers a year for the next four years. The 57,000-student school system employs five people in social worker roles, as well as 67 school psychologists, 158 guidance counselors and 22 pupil personnel workers.