Howard police continue search for missing New Jersey man

Howard County police are searching for a 28-year-old New Jersey man who was reported missing Aug. 12 and was last seen around Woodbine nearly two weeks ago.

David Gipson Smith, of Pilesgrove, N.J., was reported missing by his family, who told police he didn't return home or to work after visiting a friend in Maryland on Aug. 5. Police said Smith is a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. No clothing descriptions were provided.

Police said the family reported it was "unusual" for Smith to be out of contact for this length of time.

A friend reportedly dropped Smith off in the 2000 block of Woodbine Road on Aug. 6. Police and fire officials have conducted ground and air searches in the woods around that area and also searched a nearby pond. In addition to checking local hospitals and shelters, police said they also talked with local residents who reported no sightings or indications of Smith's whereabouts.

No family or friends have heard from Smith, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. If someone sees Smith, police said they should call 911.