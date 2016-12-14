Howard schools calendar committee reviews pre-, post-Labor Day start date

A school system planning committee has released two calendar recommendations for Howard County's 2017-2018 school year, with one option starting classes after Labor Day.

The Howard County school board will review the two calendars during a board meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2017, followed by the board's approval of an academic calendar on Feb. 23, 2017.

In the development process, the Academic Calendar Planning Committee reviewed past Howard school calendars as well as those used by surrounding school systems. Input from previous school board members, the superintendent's cabinet, school staff, parents and students was also incorporated, the committee reported.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order in October that mandates Maryland public schools start after Labor Day and end by June 15. Days later, Hogan amended the executive order, stating that schools that are charters, low performing or at risk can apply for the Maryland state school board waivers.

Howard schools do not qualify for a waiver, but the committee developed a calendar reflecting a post-Labor Day start, which could be followed if Hogan's mandate is overturned by a legal challenge. According to the proposed calendar that begins classes post-Labor Day, school staff would return on Thursday, Aug. 24, with students starting school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Modifications were also made to the pre-Labor Day calendar, adding full days for professional work at the end of each quarter, when there are no classes for students; separating spring break from the Good Friday and Easter Monday weekend; closing schools the Wednesday before Thanksgiving; and having a professional learning day on Sept. 1, 2017 and another on Nov. 10, 2017.

The total number of full-day closings was reduced from the 2016-2017 calendar's 27 days to a proposed 22 days in both proposed the 2017-2018 calendars.

Similar to the 2016-2017 school calendar, the 2017-2018 school calendar will list several religious holidays on which schools cannot schedule mandated testing and field trips. These religious holidays include Eid Al-Adha; Rosh Hashanah; Yom Kippur; Diwali; Hindu New Year; Christmas Eve; Christmas Day; Lunar New Year Eve; the first night of Passover; Passover; Good Friday; Easter; Easter Monday; first night of Ramadan; first day of Ramadan; Shavuot; and Eid Al-Fitr.

Under Maryland law, a student's observance of a religious holiday is an excused absence. While state law mandates days when schools must be closed, the county's Board of Education can determine when schools should be closed for other reasons. However, if the board wants to close schools on a day that is not designated by Maryland law, the district must establish the closure as an operational need or educational interest.

To review the committee's calendar proposals, go to www.hcpss.org.