Howard police program works to ensure safe school zones

The first day of school is underway today and Howard County police are patrolling nearby roadways to ensure students and teachers return safely as part of the Helping Arriving Students Through Enforcement program, also known as H.A.S.T.E.

During the first two weeks of the school year, police said officers will have target patrols surrounding elementary, middle and high schools to enforce speeding and seat belt and child safety seat laws. Vehicle occupants must be properly restrained, police said, and drivers should use “extra caution” around schools.

Police said officers will also follow school buses in unmarked vehicles. Failing to stop at a flashing red light on a school bus can warrant a $570 fine. Two speed camera vans and three portable camera units will rotate throughout the county’s school zones.

A list of school zones is available in the police department’s website at hcpd.org.

Officers will also hold the mandatory traffic safety seminars required for students who apply for parking permits and their parents. Traffic safety education and enforcement will continue throughout the school year, police said.

The county’s Collision Avoidance Training program, available monthly during the school year, offers a one-day defensive driving and vehicle control class for student drivers developed by the National Traffic Safety Academy. Participants must be between ages 16 and 20, have a valid Maryland Class C driver’s license (no learner's permit) and bring a vehicle to drive during the practical exercises.

To sign up, contact program coordinator Jessica Beram at JBeram@howardcountymd.gov.