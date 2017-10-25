Columbia teens plead guilty to throwing rocks at cars in July

Two Columbia teens pleaded guilty last week to throwing “softball-sized rocks” at five oncoming vehicles, including a police car, in Columbia over the summer.

Between midnight and 4 a.m. on July 27, Takim Adisa Herring-Hall and Jarrett D. Cromartie, both 19, and three other young adults drove around Columbia in Herring-Hall’s silver Hyundai Sonata, Howard County police reported.

Wayne Kirwan, a spokesman for the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, said Cromartie and “possibly the others” threw rocks at cars sharing the road, resulting in more than $5,200 in car body and glass damage and injuring one of the drivers.

Officers reported a rock struck a police car around 3:45 a.m. on Cedar Lane during their search for the Hyundai Sonata. The officer initiated a traffic stop and arrested the five individuals.

Herring-Hall pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, while Cromartie pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment. On Oct. 20, Herring-Hall received probation before judgment, with all but 15 days suspended in a 10-year prison sentence. Herring-Hall was placed on one-year supervised probation, including 200 hours of community service and a restitution fee of more than $2,300.

Cromartie is scheduled for sentencing in March 2018.