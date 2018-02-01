For Ellicott City couple, a wedding ring goes missing after 65 years

George Kraft can still remember the moment his bride, Marcia, placed a gold band on his ring finger on Dec. 27, 1952.

“Wow, I’ve done it,” the 90-year-old retired NASA engineer and World War II Army veteran recalled thinking on his wedding day.

The two met in the library at Fort Hayes, a former military post in Columbus, Ohio while she was a student physician at the U.S. Public Health Service in June 1948. He said he noticed her looking at a map of the city and asked her if she wanted to go sightseeing.

“He was a nice looking skinny fellow that was a gentleman,” Marcia Kraft, 92, said. “Most guys back in 1948 were gentlemen and he certainly was.”

Nearly five years later, they married.

Marcia described her husband as a simple and organized man, which is why she chose a plain ring for their ceremony in Bethesda.

Sixty-five years and one week later, Kraft returned to their Ellicott City home after running errands and noticed his ring finger was bare.

“He came into our apartment and was preparing to sit down and read the paper and he happened to see his hand was empty,” Marcia Kraft said. “He was stunned, emotionless and wordless. When he got to the point where he could tell me where to go, I was glad to be there to help him.”

The two got in the car and backtracked to the places he visited in Ellicott City: the CVS pharmacy, Howard Bank, Jason’s Wine and Spirits and The Flower Basket.

At each stop, they left a three-by-three-inch card with his name and telephone number in the event the missing ring was found.

Howard Bank’s branch manager LeNora Clampitt opened the ATM to see if the ring had fallen in.

“We took all the envelopes apart, pulled the trash can out and looked everywhere in the vestibule,” Clampitt said.

After a fruitless search, the Krafts returned home.

Five hours later, they received a phone call from CVS – a man had found the ring in the parking lot.

“I hopped up and down and said ‘I will be right over,’ ” said George Kraft, who uses an oxygen tank to help him breathe. “It took 10 minutes to get all my gear, get into the car and go get it. I walked into the CVS, held up my left hand and they brought me my ring.”

Before leaving the store, he placed the ring on a chain and hung it around his neck. (CVS declined comment for this story.)

Two days later, Kraft went to Berman’s Jewelers in Ellicott City. With the ring on the chain around his neck, he explained to the jeweler that it needed to be fitted after it slipped off while he was running errands.

“I remember him telling me that he had been married for 65 years,” said Sam Berman, the owner who resized the ring. “It was an easy job.”

After he finished, Kraft asked Berman how much he owed. Berman’s reply: no charge.

“I would not take any money,” the jeweler said. “It was Berman’s pleasure to do this. I want to be around for his 85th anniversary.”

“I was put together again,” George Kraft said after he put the ring back on his finger. “I kind of felt undressed without it.”