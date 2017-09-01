Howard County elementary schools 'rethink lunch'

Fruits and vegetables are storming the front cafeteria lines at Howard County’s 41 elementary schools, Interim Superintendent Michael Martirano announced Thursday, as part of the school system’s expansion of its Let’s Rethink Lunch Healthy Meals program.

The program launched in April 2016 as a two-year pilot in three elementary schools — Talbott Springs, Bollman Bridge and Laurel Woods –- through a partnership between the school system and the Horizon Foundation. The school system received a $200,000 grant from the Horizon Foundation and added fresh fruit and vegetable bars to cafeterias in the three schools.

Nikki Highsmith Vernick, the Horizon Foundation’s president and CEO, said the pilot was so well received that the school system decided to expand its offerings to all elementary schools in time for the upcoming school year. The latest cafeteria addition offers everything from red grapes and apples to cucumbers and Romaine lettuce.

Principals, staff, parents and students also participated in taste tests to find out what students liked and disliked.

“More kids are taking advantage of the healthy lunches and families are excited about having more options available,” Vernick said. “You want to provide enough of a variety, so you want to put some squash up there in addition to the strawberries and grapes and things that go really quickly.”

Brian Ralph, director of the school system’s Office of Food and Nutrition Services, said students participated in the pilot whether they received free, reduced-price or full-price lunches. Despite increased costs of food and labor, Ralph said the school system’s lunch prices have remained constant over the past two years.

Ralph would not comment on the program’s cost to the school system.

The average lunch costs $2.75, while reduced-price lunches are $.40. The goal is not to increase prices, he said, but increase student lunch participation and the number of healthy options.

Ralph said lunch participation increased more than 6 percent at the three pilot schools and the rollout will effectively double the amount of fruits and vegetables previously served during lunchtime. Fruits and vegetables are locally sourced throughout Maryland, he said.

“If you consume more fruits and vegetables and you have healthy eating habits, it tends to reduce chronic illness, obesity and diabetes,” Ralph said. “There is a direct correlation between healthy eating and academic achievement. If you’re hungry, you’re not going to focus. If you eat junk, you may focus less. Our program focuses on healthy eating habits.”

Nancy Thompson, principal at Talbott Springs Elementary, said students were thrilled to participate in the pilot program and enjoy unlimited fruits and vegetables. Prior to the program, Thompson said, she watched students throw away whole trays of food because it wasn’t appealing, but instead, “bland and boring.”

The overall menu has changed as well, she said, with options other than chicken or fish nuggets, veal patties and pizza.

“We offered pizza five days a week and there were some kids who ate pizza five days a week,” Thompson said. “The menu offerings are more diverse. Now, we’ve got a little color on their plates and a whole bunch of different textures for them to try out.”

So far, student favorites include grapes, melons, apples and strawberries, Thompson said; however, they’re not hesitant to try more seasonal options, like broccoli or celery. Informational posts of healthy menus and choices line the cafeteria walls at Talbott Springs Elementary, and teachers also discuss in classrooms what an organized, healthy food plate should look like.

“If we see kids’ physical fitness skills improving, you can almost count on your learning to improve as well,” Thompson said. “If we can help them have fresh fruits and vegetables during the day, especially families who are living in poverty, we’re helping kids become better learners and feeding their brains.”

The rate of free and reduced meals in the county’s school system has increased 10 percent over the past 10 years, Martirano said, with 22 percent of the student body qualifying for those meals.

“We have 56,000 young people in our school system who are counting on us every day to take care of them and provide the very best education, but to also take care of their well being,” Martirano said. “In many cases, the only solid meals they’re receiving are the breakfasts and lunches they receive in school and some places that provide supplements for evening meals as well.”

Kate Cole said her two children were in first and fifth grades at Bollman Bridge Elementary during the pilot program. Until last year, she said, Cole regularly packed her children’s lunches to make sure they were eating healthy during the day.

The expanded program is “well overdue,” she said.

“We eat a lot of fruits and vegetables at the house and school lunches were not providing that at that time,” Cole said. “My kids thought it was the greatest thing ever that they had strawberries, spinach and the kinds of things that they see and eat at home.”

Cole also organized an event at Bollman Bridge to invite parents to experience the new and improved student lunches.

“A lot of the parents were really happy to see less pizza on the menu,” she said. “They felt more comfortable and it was easier for them to let their kids buy lunches now because they knew they’d be getting enough protein, fruits and vegetables.”

Jenny Bonilla, parent of a kindergartner and second-grader at Cradlerock Elementary, said she had heard about the program, which wasn’t offered at her children’s school. She said she usually packed her children’s lunches because the school lunches didn’t appeal to them.

“My one son always chose the yogurt and fruit option, but he said there wasn’t a lot of variety in that,” Bonilla said. “As a parent, the program helps us feel better about the times that we need to buy lunch and they’re getting a viable option other than what I can pack for them at home.”