Howard County launches house restoration loan program

The Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development is accepting loan pre-applications for its new home rehabilitation program, Reinvest*Renovate*Restore, to give homeowners renovation funding, while enhancing curb appeal.

Director Kelly Cimino said the department will have an informational workshop Monday, Oct. 23 about the newly established program for existing homes. The county-funded program offers low-interest loans to homeowners for necessary home improvements, including new roofing, hardwood floor installation and other cosmetic updates.

Renovations may also be used on exterior improvements to enhance curb appeal.

“Banks are not lending like they used to,” Cimino said. “There are limited resources for homeowners to be able to fix up their homes. A lot of them do not have the amount of equity that banks require, so we’re trying to give homeowners the resources that they need.”

Cimino said the county had a similar program more than nine years ago, but it offered smaller loans and placed restrictions on income requirements. Funding is provided through the county’s community renewal funds, she said, with $350,000 set to start the program through June 30, 2018 until the department can determine the level of demand.

Through the new program, homeowners can apply for loans of up to $40,000, which are repaid over 25 years.

“We’re hoping that with these loans, if [homeowners] can make some improvements to their homes, it will in turn help bring up some values in the neighborhoods,” Cimino said.

The home must be the applicant’s primary residence, and homeowners must meet the minimum credit score requirements and have the household income to repay the loan. Maximum household income limits are based on 80 percent of the Howard County area median income adjusted for family size.

Officials will hold the free workshop at 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive from 4 to 6 p.m. Registration is required and completed by contacting Debbie Gillen at 410-313-3508 or dgillen@howardcountymd.gov. Representatives will also be available to talk about the program at the 50+ Expo on Friday, Oct. 20 at Wilde Lake High School.

For more information, go to www.howardcountymd.gov.