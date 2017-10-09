Pre-registration open for first redistricting public hearing

The Howard County Public School System has opened pre-registration for those who want to testify at the first redistricting public hearing, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Department of Education building.

Those who have pre-registered can receive information such as follow-up letters and meeting changes.

Anyone who wants to speak can also sign up at the hearing.

Pre-registration can be completed online or by contacting the Board of Education office at 410-313-7194.

Public hearing written testimony will also be accepted via mail, or by email to boe@hcpss.org. According to a revision of board policy, all submitted testimony becomes public record, including identification information, and will be uploaded to BoardDocs. Officials said testimony will not be edited and personal information will not be removed.

Officials encourage residents who submit written testimony to only include their name. If residents submit testimony via email, their email address will be posted. Written comments received during the public meeting will also be uploaded to Board Docs as part of the public record.