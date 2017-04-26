Howard elementary schools redistricting draws parental input

A community forum to discuss the inevitable redistricting of Howard County elementary schools left parents hoping for a smoother transition compared to the 2013 middle school redistricting, which some say resolved few overcrowding issues.

The Office of School Planning held the first of two community forums on April 25 to get public input on the elementary redistricting planned for the 2018-19 school year, in anticipation of the August 2018 opening of Elementary School No. 42 in Hanover.

Tuesday night's forum was held at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, with the second forum scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Howard High School in Ellicott City.

Redistricting in the county last occurred in 2013, with the opening of Thomas Viaduct Middle School in Hanover, and sought to alleviate overcrowded middle schools in the northeast area. The $32-million Elementary School No. 42, located adjacent to Thomas Viaduct Middle, will add 788 seats for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Bruce Gist, executive director of facilities, planning and management, said the new elementary school will address the growing population at Ducketts Elementary and other overcrowded schools along the Route 1 corridor. Underground mechanical and electrical systems at Elementary School No. 42 are complete, he said, but construction is ongoing.

Renee Kamen, the school system's planning manager, said the Board of Education considers redistricting when a new school is opening, attendance numbers need balancing or the overall student population is increasing. Redistricting guidelines are presented in board Policy 6010: School Attendance Areas, stating when and how the board should consider redistricting.

The policy was updated in January to condense redistricting standards, incorporating a school's current utilization, community stability and student demographics as well as board discussions and community feedback. Board policy states that schools must utilize between 90 to 110 percent of a building's capacity.

"If we did absolutely nothing — no new seats — the utilization would go over 110 percent ... in 2018 [at Ducketts Lane and Elkridge elementaries]," Kamen said. "These forums are directly tied to the opening of the new school because that's the one area that we will have to make boundary adjustments. We may consider other areas in the county, but we have to open that school in 2018 with bodies in it."

During Tuesday's discussion, upwards of 40 residents were given checklists to mark what they thought were the three most- and least-important factors regarding a school boundary adjustment plan. Options ranged from the school system's overall capital and operating costs to ESOL programs available at a school.

North Laurel residents Lisa Loveless and Katie Schneider said their communities were given "the short end of every stick" when the middle school redistricting happened four years ago. Loveless has two daughters, one at Forest Ridge Elementary and another at Patuxent Valley Middle. Schneider's children are no longer in elementary school, she said, but attend Patuxent Valley Middle and Cedar Lane School.

Both residents said they hope the committee and board will include more effective busing when establishing the elementary school redistricting plan, unlike the middle school plan.

"You have buses going past a school to get to a different school," Schneider said. "You have buses that are cutting through our neighborhood to go to a middle school that we were set to go to."

"There are constant buses going everywhere," Loveless added.

John Linsenmeyer, who has two elementary schoolers further west at Clemens Crossing, said he wasn't sure if the pending redistricting would impact them. Although he couldn't think of any solutions for the plan, the Columbia resident said the growing number of homes doesn't help the overcrowding schools.

"When they put up a bunch of buildings with tons of families and then say, 'OK, what are you going to do with the schools?' it's not easy to plan for. … The hard part is that you're going to have so many competing interests."

On his school boundary adjustment plan sheet, Linsenmeyer listed his three important considerations: Keep students together as they advanced from one school to another; consider communities and neighborhoods that are next to each other; and limit reassigning students to different schools.

Linsenmeyer said he reviewed last year's school system feasibility study before the forum, a study that recommended redistricting three sections of the county for the 2018-2019 school year. At the elementary level, according to the 2016 study, possible redistricting would move more students to schools in the western part of the county, such as West Friendship, Bushy Park, Clarksville or Dayton Oaks elementaries, to alleviate attendance numbers at overcrowded schools in the northern and southern areas, like Manor Woods, Centennial Lane or Longfellow elementaries.

"I don't know if I have a dog in this fight," he said.

Kamen said the board will "not make any decision, whatsoever, to change school boundaries for 2017."

The 2017 feasibility study will be presented during the June 8 school board meeting, and include long-term redistricting recommendations. Over the summer, Kamen said, the Attendance Area Committee will host several meetings – June 20 and 27; July 11, 18 and 25; and Aug. 1, 8 and 15 – to develop possible school redistricting plans, which will be presented to the community in September.

Following the superintendent's recommendation and the board's public hearings and work sessions, a decision should be made in mid-November.