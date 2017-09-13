Recovery houses offer path to a new life; if you can find a bed

The brick split level house on Donleigh Drive in Columbia looks like every other home on the street, with a garden out front and a sweeping lawn with a swing set out back. Photos line the bookcases, and a new plasma TV hangs in the living room.

Inside lives a family of eight men, each in recovery from substance abuse.

With different stories of addiction and journeys to sobriety, the men live together, sharing responsibility for the upkeep of their house and paying a weekly rent of $140 for their space. Perhaps most important, they hold one another accountable for their sobriety, helping each other embark on a new life free from drugs or alcohol.

Privately owned and operated by husband and wife Mike and Joanie Elder, the “three-quarters” house serves as a stable, supportive environment for those in recovery. Mike Elder, a recovered alcoholic with more than 30 years of sobriety, said the recovery house serves a vital function for those who have already successfully completed treatment in a detox facility and who may have already lived in a more typical halfway house, but aren’t yet ready to live on their own.

Long-term housing like the Donleigh Recovery House is an often overlooked yet integral part of recovery from substance abuse, a multi-step process that a growing number of Howard County residents are becoming familiar with as the opioid epidemic continues to grow in the area.

Individuals who live in recovery housing while continuing outpatient treatment are 10 times more likely to remain sober, according to a 2012 study by Johns Hopkins University. Yet bed spots at houses like the Elders’ Donleigh Recovery House are hard to come by in a county that many say lacks recovery housing resources.

The Elders bought the home in 2004 for $440,000, and rent goes toward the house’s monthly mortgage payments. The Elders have opted not to seek state or county funding for either of the two recovery houses they operate, according to Mike Elder; and because they do not offer therapy, counseling or treatment services in-house, they do not require any licensing.

The Elders don’t keep any staff at either house, and live at their own residence in Columbia, where they run a real estate company. While none of the men live at the Elders’ home, the two keep an “open door” policy, and welcome men to come by anytime if they need assistance or simply someone to talk with, Joanie Elder said.

“Once you come into this house, that stigma of being an addict is lifted, because you’re trusted by Mike and Joanie,” said another resident Tom M., who’s lived in Donleigh house for three years, said. “We feel at home, we’ve finally found someone who cares.”

Life at the house

The Elders established the eight-bed, all-male Donleigh Recovery House in 2004, and now have the operation “down to a science,” Mike Elder said.They opened a second house on Beechwood Drive three years ago to house six more men.

Residents interviewed did not want to give their names because they participate in groups such as Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous.

Spots in what one resident called the “Taj Mahal” of sober houses, are coveted. The Elders require residents to be recommended to them by others in the Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous community; residents must have at least four months of sobriety and must attend at least four NA or AA meetings a week.

One resident said the popularity from the house comes from the environment the Elders foster of a close-knit community that doesn’t let residents fall through the cracks. As a resident of the house for two years, he said part of that community is built on the fact that the average stay in Donleigh or Beechwood house is longer than many other recovery houses, at just under three years.

The resident, who said he has a dual diagnosis of depression and substance abuse, said he isolated himself in his room when living at other houses, but not at Donleigh, where the men check in on each other daily, and attend house meetings with the Elders every week to talk about their progress.

Mike and Joanie Elder said they work hard to ensure the men feel supported and have the tools necessary to succeed, whether it’s lending someone money to buy a car or connecting him with a job. Joanie Elder makes personalized stockings at Christmas and bakes each resident a cake for his sobriety date anniversaries, having now baked hundreds of cakes over the last 13 years.

Mike Elder said the two put so much of themselves into the house because they’ve seen the success their work can have. They’ve now helped nearly 100 men find jobs and transportation and put them on the road to long-term sobriety, he said.

A 36-year-old resident said moving into the house was the best thing that ever happened to him. After recently celebrating two years of sobriety, he is now saving to buy a house.

“It’s crazy, two years ago I couldn’t even save up to buy a bike,” he said.

The two-year resident lauded the house’s welcoming environment, and said it was unlike any other sober house he’d heard about. He’s lived in the house for two years and said he learned about the house from others in recovery groups who spoke highly of it.

“We’re like a family here; I’ve been in other houses and they’re not,” he said. “We don’t have to lock our doors, we don’t even write our names on our food. We trust each other.”

Overlooked importance

Despite this camaraderie and a track record for producing successful resident outcomes that is described as “great” by Howard County Bureau of Behavioral Health Director Roe Rodgers-Bonaccorsy, Mike Elder said many people, including officials in the county, don’t understand the importance of long-term recovery housing, instead focusing on detox, which often comes in the form of a 21- or 28-day stay in a facility before sending people out on their own.

The Donleigh and Beechwood houses are part of a small network of sober houses in the county, most of which run at nearly 100 percent capacity. In its resource materials, Howard County’s Bureau of Behavioral Health includes six transitional housing organizations, some of which operate multiple individual facilities in the county, including Donleigh Recovery House.

Four of the other residential facilities in the county are operated by a nonprofit, Living in Recovery.

Unlike the Elders, who only take in residents with well-established sobriety, most Living in Recovery residents are fresh out of rehab, co-founder and treasurer Joe Willmott said. Approximately one in three residents will relapse while living in the house. Willmott’s facilities use a different approach to sober housing, but still holds residents to an intensive schedule, requiring residents to attend 90 meetings in their first 90 days at any of the houses.