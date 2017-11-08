Kittleman, Howard fire and police chiefs, others to talk public safety

County Executive Allan Kittleman will be joined by a number of public safety officials on Wednesday night for his final quarterly town hall of the year to discuss safety issues facing residents.

Police Chief Gary Gardner, Fire Chief John Butler, Sheriff Bill McMahon, Department of Corrections Director Jack Kavanagh, Office of Emergency Management Director Ryan Miller, Deputy State’s Attorney Kim Oldham and Health Officer Maura Rossman will join Kittleman at the town hall.

Miller and Rossman also spoke at Kittleman’s last town hall, which focused on public health issues in the county and was held in September.

One topic spokesman Andy Barth said is likely to come up during tonight’s town hall is the county’s battle against the opioid epidemic. The crisis continues to claim lives in the county, most recently on Nov. 5 with its 45th fatal overdose of the year.

Prior to the town hall the county will offer training in the use of the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as CPR training and how to use Stop the Bleed kits. The county has trained more than 600 people in how to use naloxone since the start of fiscal 2018 in July.

Barth said the choice to focus on public safety at the town hall was not due to a particular demand for the discussion by residents, but because of the importance of the issue in the county at any time. He said the format of the town hall is meant to be open to allow residents to ask about anything that’s on their minds.

Wednesday’s town hall will take place at the James N. Robey Training Center in Marriottsville beginning at 7 p.m. The CPR, Stop the Bleed and naloxone trainings will be held beforehand at 6 and 6:30 p.m.