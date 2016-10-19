Voters will decide if Howard County will have publicly funded campaigns

Howard County voters in November will decide if candidates running in local races can use public funds for campaigns.

Part of a nationwide push to purge big money from politics, the charter change would allow the county council to create a system that allows candidates who raise enough small donations and shun large contributions to get matching funds from a county fund.

Proponents say the system will be a game-changer for local elections by boosting the power of small, individual donations and limiting the influence of special interests.

"We're shifting the balance of power away from large and corporate donors and giving it back to everyday people," said Emily Scarr, director of Maryland PIRG. "By using this system, elected officials are accountable to the constituents of Howard County alone."

Less than one-third of donations for all local races in 2010 and 2014 came from Howard County residents. The rest came from individuals outside the county or groups like unions and PACs, according to an analysis by Fair Elections Howard, a committee led by a coalition of groups like Common Cause Maryland, Progressive Maryland and Maryland PIRG.

Spending taxpayer dollars to finance "free and fair elections" is a worthy investment, like spending taxpayer dollars on voting machines, said Councilman Jon Weinstein, a Democrat who proposed the charter amendment.

"This will encourage citizens to participate in their own democracy — especially people who might not ordinarily consider running for office," Weinstein said.

The program, which could cost up to $2.5 million in the 2022 election, would rely primarily on taxpayer funds. Voters could also write-off contributions from local income taxes.

An independent commission would recommend funding levels to the county council to sustain the program.

An involuntary system?

The change proposed charter change has taken on partisan flair.

Republican Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said it is "crazy" to use taxpayers' money to fund robocalls, attack ads and mailers of candidates they oppose.

"What this issue is about is pure and simple: Do you want your tax dollars to go to a political candidate you oppose?" Kittleman said.

Kittleman said he would have been "singing praises" if it relied on voluntary contributions. As a state senator, Kittleman voted for publicly funded campaigns.

Councilman Greg Fox, the lone Republican on the county council, cast the only dissenting vote when the council voted to send the measure to ballots earlier this year.

Fox echoed Kittleman's concerns, adding the system grants the commission authority that could preserve the Democratic balance of power. The council can appoint five residents to the commission while the executive can appoint two.

"Why put the additional tax pressure on our taxpayers?" Fox said. "We don't need to experiment with our taxpayer dollars."

"We could use our tax dollars for our schools, our police and public safety," Kittleman said.

A small but vocal opposition group, chaired by Dave Loeffler, a lawyer from Laurel, formed in late September to oppose the move for public campaign funding, citing similar concerns.

Loeffler sees the charter change as a partisan issue.

"It sounds great to multiply someone's donations for someone who can give only $15," Loeffler said. "But that someone could be giving their hard-earned tax dollars to someone they fundamentally disagree with."

Brad Myers, the committee's treasurer, said the charter amendment is "poorly written" and "not well-defined," especially the commission's role.

Fair elections?

Proponents said the change is entirely non-partisan, pointing out that Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's 2014 race relied on $2.6 million from the state's public financing fund and the governor has sought to add $1.8 million in taxpayer dollars to replenish the fund this year.

Weinstein is the only council member eligible for re-election.

"From a partisan perspective, the only person on the council affected by this is me," Weinstein said. "I'm not sure how it can be perceived as a partisan issue."

The program would not be feasible without taxpayer funding, said Daymond Effingham, a policy manager for Common Cause Maryland.

"This is a very non-partisan issue. Republicans in a county like Howard can win with these kinds of programs. This is not Democrats trying to help themselves." Effingham said.

Sending the measure to the ballots — a move required to make the charter change — epitomizes the purpose of democracy and bolsters the campaign's effort.

"The voters are getting to choose whether or not they want the program. It's even more democratic than most of our tax programs," Scarr said.

The commission is designed to act as "an independent and advisory body," Scarr said.

Councilwoman Mary Kay Sigaty, a Democrat who voted to send the measure to referendum, said she hopes the commission will not be "swayed by the politics of jurisdictions."

While Sigaty said she believes elected officials in the county are not responsive to people with bigger pockets,she said it is important to allow the voters to speak on the issue.

"If we can help people feel engaged and well-represented and feel like they have some kind of control, what we have done is to give them a renewed belief their voices are heard," Sigaty said. "We break ourselves up into sides and duke it out over partisan issues as opposed to seeing government as something that is supposed to benefit everyone."

How it would work

If approved by voters, Howard's system would model Montgomery County's system, which takes effect in 2018.

The charter change creates a bucket for county funds and a commission, but does not establish how the program would work. That would come in the form of legislation.

Weinstein said creating the program before voters decide if they want a publicly funded system doesn't make sense.

"We would be creating something we can't do," Weinstein said. "The process of developing the program will be done in a completely transparent way.

Candidates for county executive could use up to $750,000 in public funds after raising $40,000 to qualify. The first $50 would be matched on a six-to-one basis.

Candidates for county council could use up to $75,000 in public funds after raising $7,500. The first $50 would be matched on a four-to-one-basis.