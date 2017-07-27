Five arrested Thursday for throwing rocks at oncoming cars in Columbia

Four adults and a teenager were charged with destruction of property early Thursday morning for throwing rocks at oncoming vehicles from their vehicle in Columbia.

Columbia residents Jarett Cromartie, 19; Christopher Green, 19; Takim Adisa Herring-Hall, 18; and Brian Robinson, 18, were arrested, along with a 17-year-old Laurel female. All five were charged with multiple counts of assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

Between midnight and 3 a.m. today, police said, officers received four reports of vehicles being struck by large rocks that were thrown from another vehicle as it drove by on Broken Land Parkway and Route 108.

Around 3:45 a.m., an officer in a marked police car went to the 6300 block of Cedar Lane for an area check when a vehicle passed by and a rock hit the front of the police car. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and arrested all five individuals.

The investigation remains ongoing as police determine whether the group is connected to similar incidents that happened earlier this week.