Columbia residents continue to seek answers about 2013 noise level legislation

Residents of Columbia and surrounding communities say they've been waiting three years to meet with their elected officials about the stressful noise levels emanating from Merriweather Post Pavilion since the 2013 state legislation raised the allowable decibel level for the concert venue.

On Sept. 20, dozens of residents plan to voice their disapproval of the legislation, which increased allowable sound levels from 65 to 95 decibels within a quarter-mile radius of the property from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and allowed 55 decibels from 11 to 11:30 p.m.

The legislation also states that the noise level remain at 72.5 decibels or lower outside of the quarter-mile radius between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 55 decibels or lower between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

Despite the three-year-old regulations, Howard County Citizens Association president Stu Kohn says Merriweather has continued to break the trust of the state delegation by violating the statute.

"We're not against Merriweather at all," Kohn said, "but quality of life is abysmal. It seems to me that [Merriweather and county officials] really and truly don't care."

The citizens association and several individual residents have shared complaints with Merriweather representatives, County Executive Allan Kittleman and the county's health and police departments. Although the venue's noise levels have been an issue since the legislation was introduced, Kohn said, resident outrage erupted following Merriweather's 2015 Sweetlife Festival when some reported hearing the sounds from the concert as far away as Ellicott City.

Maria Alvarez, of Ellicott City, said she's reported hearing the bass in past concerts from the front lawn of her home near Centennial Lane and Route 108. When buying their home, Alvarez said she and her husband knew of some local events that might lead to higher noise levels, but nothing coming from Merriweather.

"We're not near Town Center, so never in a million years did we even think of Merriweather," Alvarez said. "Your heart is literally beating with the bass even with the TV on. We have it on not because we're watching anything, but we're trying not to listen to the bass."

County officials, including Kittleman, have referred to the nearly-50-year-old venue as "Columbia's crown jewel," but Alvarez has a different opinion.

"Personally, I see it like fool's gold right now," she said. "It's music if you're at Merriweather and you're listening to it. Once it crosses that perimeter outside of Merriweather, it's noise."

Merriweather's three one-year renovation projects began in 2015, and have thus far brought new concession areas and restrooms and improvements to the stage house and backstage facilities. As construction nears competition backstage, with a newly introduced turntable on the main stage, plans to raise the roof will proceed, said vice president of operations Brad Canfield.

"Now, the speakers point out straight across the lawn," Canfield said. "Ideally, you want them to point down at the lawn. That's what's going to make a big difference once the roof is jacked up."

Merriweather personnel continue to self-monitor every performance, using both on-site and off-site monitoring equipment, Canfield said, and the venue is in the process of getting additional monitors up and running to make noise measurement information available in real-time.

Unfortunately, Canfield added, the set-up takes some time.

"It takes forever to fine-tune it, weed out the airplanes, vehicle traffic and just ambient noise and figure out the right location," he said. "We put them out and we find a fire truck goes by every 10 minutes and I'm getting a beep on my phone that we're in violation when we're not even playing."

Communications director Audrey Fix Schaefer said this has been an ongoing mix-up that leads to more resident complaints.

"The number of times people contact us to tell us to turn it down and we have no shows playing would make your eyebrows raise. It happens a lot," Schaefer said. "I think it is because of the ambient sound. There are so many other things going on in the area that people assume is us, but it isn't."

This includes the Columbia Lakefront concert series held in the evenings throughout the summer. While Canfield agreed that some music has become more "bass intensive," he said Merriweather remains in compliance with the current noise ordinance. Staff also respond to every complaint and work with the police and health departments.

Canfield would not discuss the venue's reasoning behind requesting the legislative change, but said it will be answered at the Sept. 20 meeting.

With Merriweather noise levels still an issue, Oakland Mills resident Alex Hekimian says it's impossible for the county to fulfill it's long-standing health and wellness initiative. Residents' health inside and outside the venue is at stake.

"It's bad enough for the residents, but what's happening to the people who are actually in the amphitheater?" Hekimian said. "If it's 95 decibels within a quarter-mile of the venue, then it's certainly about 110 to 120 decibels within the amphitheater, maybe higher. I don't think the delegation really understood the difference between 65 and 95 decibels; 95 is 800 percent louder to the ear than 65. That's a tremendous increase."

However, Maryland state Sen. Guy Guzzone, of District 13, says the delegation were aware of the different in 65 and 95 decibels.

"I have a decibel reader on my phone that I have used to try to engage and understand it for myself, personally," Guzzone Tuesday afternoon. "[The 2013 legislation] was designed to codify what the existing practice was at Merriweather. With the new residential development that would be occurring closer to the site, it was designed to give whatever new homeowners were coming into that area an understanding of what they were moving into."

Alvarez and Hekimian said they've heard the "excuse" that they should've known better before moving into the area known for its amphitheater. But what Hekimian said they didn't know was that the decibel level would later be increased.

"When people move in, they expect the existing law to be enforced," Hekimian said.

"If my neighbor next door to me was playing loud music and I made a complaint, the police would come out and do something, telling him or her to turn it down or else," Kohn added. "Merriweather is supposed to be a friendly neighbor. The same thing applies here. They shouldn't be given privileges beyond the call of duty."

Both Canfield and Schaefer said they find the ongoing noise level dispute "frustrating," but hope to alleviate some questions and concerns during the public meeting next week.