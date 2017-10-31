Howard police promote first female deputy chief

Howard County Police Capt. Mary Levy was promoted to one of the agency’s three deputy chief positions on Monday, becoming the first female officer to attain the rank of major.

The former information and technology bureau captain will lead the investigations and special operations command, joining Maj. Ellsworth Jones in operations command and Maj. Luther Johnson in administration command.

The 28-year department veteran started in patrol, later working youth services, education and training, child abuse and sexual assault cases. Levy’s work extends to vice president of the 275-mile Unity Tour Chapter IX bike ride to support fallen officers as well as an active participant in the state’s Special Olympics activities and county’s Shop with a Cop program.

Police said Levy’s promotion was among a dozen appointments within the department during a ceremony on Oct. 30, including officers Todd Leppert and Cory Zirk to captain; Erika Heavner, Sarah Kayser and Chris Williams to lieutenant; Terrence Benn, Mark Orlosky and Tom Townsend to sergeant; and Ronald E. Baker, Erik Gillenwater and Sharri Jastrzebski to corporal.