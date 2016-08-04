Howard County parks get new visitors, thanks to Pokémon Go

Andrew Murti has lived in the Kings Contrivance area of Columbia all his life but only visited his local park, Lake Elkhorn, a few times. That changed three weeks ago when he downloaded the gaming app Pokémon Go.

Now, the 23-year-old who graduated in May from St. Mary's College and is busy applying to jobs, spends "almost every day" exploring the trails and routes of the 37-acre lake area in search of Pikachus, Venemons, Evies and other wild Pokémon to add to his collection, calling the game a "great stress reliever" to the job hunting.

"I'd mostly come out when I was younger with the rest of my family," Murti, said of Lake Elkhorn, "but now that this has happened, it's given me a reason to come out more often. I'm starting to know the lake like the back of my hand now."

Murti is just one of the so-called "trainers" worldwide who are trying to "catch 'em all." Pokémon Go has been downloaded more than 100 million times since its release on July 6, according to a report by app research firm App Annie, and even set a record as the fastest mobile game to reach 50 million downloads.

The app, created by software developer Niantec, uses the camera technology in smartphones to project virtual depictions of Pokémon, creating a visual illusion of them in the real world seen through the lens of the camera. It uses the phone's GPS system to track and locate various Pokémon in a player's surrounding area. When a player finds one of the creatures, he or she can capture it by just flicking their finger across the screen.

The game allows users to experience life as a Pokémon trainer while at the same time encouraging them to explore areas in the real world they might not have been to before.

Ryan Attreed, 16, a resident of Savage who attends Hammond High School, said the game has allowed him to "walk around and go to other places more," especially Savage Park. "I've been walking the trails and stuff, which I've never walked before."

Parks are especially popular destinations among players, with Pokémon appearing in a variety of areas, such as around lakes and trails and with many landmarks and objects serving as PokeStops, where players can collect items such as poke balls, eggs and potions. Many say that since downloading the app, they have learned more about the activities, services and physical aspects of local parks.

"There are PokeStops, which [are] places that you stop around the lake," Murti said about Lake Elkhorn. "And they're always at either historical spots or spots of note. So, for example, everything around the lake stops at a sign that describes a different kind of tree, and so often I'll actually look at lot of these signs."

Officials with Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks, which oversees more than 61 parks including the one in Savage, confirmed that since the game's release, parks have seen a "noticeable uptick" in the number of visitors, although officials don't count who comes into the parks.

Anna Hunter, a marketing supervisor for recreation and parks, said that she finds the game "impressive" for encouraging people who normally would not seek out parks as places for recreational activities to do so. She did warn that players should respect park regulations, ground and other visitors.

"It is wonderful to see people actively using our parks," Hunter wrote in an email.

The game divides trainers into three teams: Mystic, Valor and Instinct. Murti, a member of team Instinct said the game not only has brought him knowledge of the many places in the community he grew up in, but also a new community, as he has met fellow trainers on the same team as him, creating camaraderie and new friendships.

"When one of us goes out, they'll shoot us a text, and we'll come in and join them," he said. "Even today, I met a handful of new people I hadn't seen before."

The game, despite its wide attraction, has come under controversy with many criticizing the game over a number of problems, including the ability of players to use it in places such as Auschwitz, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial and the Washington Holocaust Museum, both of which have since asked Niantec to block their locations on the game. Niantic has since done so for the museum.

Players, however, continue to show an interest in traveling to far-off places or going in to areas more than once in a day for the sole purpose of catching Pokémon.

"There have been days where I came in here twice, like in the lunch break and after work," Nitesh Chawathe, 25, who lives in Washington and works for a software developer in Columbia, said of Lake Elkhorn.

Hunter says that parks under Howard County have no plans to sponsor events directly related to the game though are not opposed to using it for encouraging people to attend their programs and engage in more outdoor activities.

"We are not directly promoting the app but have used Pokémons in posts to promote active lifestyles," she said in an email.

Columbia Association, which oversees Lake Elkhorn, also confirmed an increase in patrons, saying they are glad the game has allowed people to discover more about its 3,600 acres of open space.

"But we also hope that players find time to take breaks from catching Pokémon, put their phones down for a moment and truly take in just how wonderful the open space is," Daniel D'Amore, director of CA's Open Space Management division, said in an email.