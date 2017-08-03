Howard County to offer courses to educate residents on planning, zoning

Howard County is launching PlanHoward Academy next month to educate residents about the planning and zoning process as the county embarks on a major rewrite of zoning regulations.

The free, four-part course will cover topics including zoning regulations, growth policies, planning for developments and how residents can voice concerns on development issues, said Amy Gowan, deputy director of the Department of Planning and Zoning.

Gowan said there has been an ongoing need and and desire for a workshop series and officials hope that participants will act as ambassadors and help explain the processes to others in their communities.

"We thought that this would be a good opportunity for the department to spend some time and educate residents about all of the different components of [the department] and development review, starting at the policy level down through individual project review," Gowan said.

The county is paying Public Engagement Associates, a Washington-based firm, nearly $17,000 to help run workshops that start Sept. 27, Gowan said. The company helped with Ellicott City master plan workshops, most recently in July.

Space is available for 25 participants.Interested individuals must apply and say why they want to join the program and what community groups or planning activities they are involved with. Gowan said the department aims to accept participants from diverse backgrounds who have lived in the county for varying amounts of time.

Lisa Markovitz, president of the advocacy organization The People's Voice and vice president of the Howard County Citizens Association, said the academy is needed, particularly as the county tackles the controversial update of the adequate public facilities ordinance and the county school board faces redistricting this fall.

Markovitz said both issues have brought out more public opinion on development, and that people need to know how to learn more about these types of issues and how to make their voices heard. She said the academy needs to include participants from a mix of zoning experience backgrounds, so that zoning "novices" can learn more, and that people "in the know" like herself can help disseminate information to others.

If there is an overwhelming number of applicants, Gowan said the department is open to adding more programs in the future.

Each two-hour course will cover a different aspect of of the department's planning process. Gowan said the department is still working on the specific curriculum for each lesson, but the topics include "Planning Process 101," "Zoning & Law," "Development Review Process" and "Responsible Growth and Informed Citizenry."

Gowan said the courses will be taught by a mix of in-house technical experts and outside legal experts, but the department has not yet finalized the individual teachers for each course.

Councilwoman Jen Terrasa, who serves as chair of the county's Zoning Board, said she has wanted to see a program like this for some time. However, she said educating people on how to find county information that can be difficult to track down does not substitute for making information, such as public hearing schedules and guidelines for testimony, more easily accessible and publicized on the county's website.

The program's timing ties nicely into allowing residents to learn more about zoning ahead of the department's upcoming rewrite of its zoning regulations, Gowan said. The county first announced the rewrite, which will take years to complete, this past spring.

"The beauty of it is to have conversations now so that a layperson can understand so that they can have more detailed and informed conversations when we're talking about things that can be changed," Gowan said. "It lends itself nicely to having those types of informed conversations as we proceed with our rewrite."