Howard County's first outdoor pickleball courts open at Atholton Park in Columbia

Howard County's first outdoor pickleball courts opened to the public May 31 at Atholton Park in Columbia.

The Department of Recreation and Parks funded the more than $110,300 project through the Systematic Improvement Capital Fund. Officials said the department has held pickleball programs at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex since 2014, but recognized the need for better space due to the game's growing popularity.

Using a plastic ball with holes, the paddle sport can now be played on two courts at Atholton Park, which are similar to the size of a badminton court. Each court is 20 by 44 feet and can be used for singles and doubles play.

Atholton Park is located behind the elementary school. The two pickleball courts accompany two tennis courts, three handball/racquetball courts, two playgrounds, two picnic tables, a small grill, a multi-sport rebound wall and restrooms.

For more information, go to www.howardcountymd.gov/atholtonpark.