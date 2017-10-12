Two paper shredding events planned in Howard County

Howard County will have free paper shredding events on Oct. 21 and 28 for residents to dispose of unwanted documents.

Residents may bring up to three bags or boxes of paper that will be shredded onsite.

The first event will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until trucks are full, at the Long Gate Park and Ride off Route 100 exit 1A in Ellicott City.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until trucks are full, at the Howard County Recreation and Parks’ Gary J. Arthur Community Center, 2400 Route 97 in Cooksville.

Both events will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact the Bureau of Environmental Services at 410-313-6444 or go to www.howardcountymd.gov/papershredding.