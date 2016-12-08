Howard police recover nearly 80 holiday packages in Columbia neighborhood theft

Howard County police arrested two Baltimore men Wednesday evening after finding nearly 80 stolen holiday packages inside their box truck in Columbia.

Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said, officers were called to Greystone Lane, where a resident reported two men driving around in a box truck and taking boxes from homes. Three community resource officers nearby arrived in the area, one less than a minute after the call, and stopped the truck. Police arrested Ernest Ohanyan, 25, and Amjad Jaouni, 28, at the scene, where they found the stolen packages.

Bail was set at $5,000 for both men. While Ohanyan was released, Jaouni is currently being held at the county jail.

Addresses on the stolen packages include Tamar Drive; Dry Barley Lane; Four Foot Trail; Fire Cloud Court; Sanctuary Court; Dark Hawk Circle; Black Star Circle; Dry Stone Gate; Roan Stallion Lane; Dawn Whistle Lane; Sea Light Lane; Summer Cloud Way; Saddle Drive; Oak Bush Terrace; and Silver Trumpet Drive.

Officers plan to return the stolen packages to their rightful owners Thursday evening, police said. If residents are not home, they can pick up their packages Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the northern district station, 3410 Courthouse Drive in Ellicott City. The station will also be open on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents must bring photo identification and/or proof of address to receive their packages. For more information, call 410-313-3200.

Police ask residents to take extra precautions around the holidays by tracking shipments, requesting a discreet location for deliveries, asking neighbors to hold onto the package until later and watching for any suspicious people and vehicles.

Officers will continue increased car, foot and bike patrols throughout the holiday season in neighborhoods and shopping areas.