Howard County police arrest six in Columbia for opioid distribution

Howard County police have arrested six people for dealing heroin, crack cocaine and prescription pills out of a Columbia apartment, including a Baltimore man who was out on bond and awaiting trial.

Detectives learned that Brandon Dews, 31, of Baltimore, was selling drugs from the apartment in the 11300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. Dews had been charged with drug distribution and possession in April, released on $75,000 bond and was awaiting a trial.

Police said they served a search warrant on the apartment, where detectives found Dews and five others inside as well as a variety of drugs packaged for sale and drug paraphernalia.

Dews is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. The following individuals were also arrested and charged: Catherine Beebe, 55, of Columbia, released on $10,000 bond; Carlos Black, 33, of Columbia, released on $3,500 bond; Sierra Kosh, 25, of Glenwood, released on $5,000 bond; Grafton Lucas, 26, of Columbia, released on $7,500 bond; and Everett Morris, 51, of Columbia, released on his own recognizance.

Carol Hanson is listed as the assistant public defender for Dews. Hanson could not be reached for comment. No attorneys are listed in online court documents for the other five arrested.

So far this year, police have reported 45 overdose deaths and responded to 144 non-fatal opioid overdoses in Howard County — an increase from 2016, which saw 29 heroin-related fatal overdoses and 131 non-fatal opioid overdoses.

Police ask anyone to report suspect drug activity to 410-290-DRUG; callers may remain anonymous. To receive help for opioid abuse, call 800-422-0009.