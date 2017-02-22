Sustaining progress in a resilient, diverse county [Commentary]

In my third State of the County address last week, I noted that we have been tried and tested as a county over the past year. We weathered numerous challenges and demonstrated our resilience. Yet, despite the natural disasters that consumed tremendous amounts of time, energy and resources, the state of our county remains strong. We continue to make progress on many fronts, drawing on our community's shared values of inclusion and opportunity, understanding and responsibility, and collaboration and innovation. At the same time, we've demonstrated an unprecedented level of bipartisanship and cooperation.

Many know that the recovery and rebuilding effort in Historic Ellicott City has required a great deal of resources. However, I am pleased that we have continued to make progress on our priorities to maintain a strong education system, to create and retain jobs, to improve health, human and public safety services, and to push the "fast-forward button" on projects and efforts that have languished for many years. In addition, through strong fiscal management, we closed a budget deficit and put County government in a strong position to manage unforeseen costs without impacting services.

We have the best schools, libraries and community college in the country – and through the Education 24/7 initiative, we are working to make sure we close the gaps in resources, avoid duplication of services and ensure that money is most efficiently spent where needed. And by prioritizing job growth and innovation, we are seeing economic development success. Since I took office, we have added 3,000 new jobs and our unemployment rate is 2.7 percent, the lowest since 2008 and below national and state averages. A testament to that is the announcement last week that Freshly, a gourmet meal delivery service, is investing $8 million in the county and adding 500 new jobs.

We are working to improve service delivery by establishing the Non-Profit Center, instituting the No Wrong Door Approach and supporting innovative public safety approaches like the bike patrol, PulsePoint App and better community policing. At the same time, through the new TRACKHoward performance management system, we're making government more efficient and transparent.

Like many residents, I believe government should move more quickly on important projects which is why I have prioritized pushing the "fast forward button" on projects such as purchasing a site for the 13th High School, preserving the Harriet Tubman School, and pursuing a public private partnership to replace the aging Circuit Court House.

Other projects and initiatives include:

• Planning for a much-needed detox and outpatient treatment center in the county to combat the increase in opioid-related overdoses and deaths;

• Moving Downtown Columbia forward by making changes to the 2010 plan to guarantee the building of full spectrum housing and approving a TIF for public infrastructure.

• Transforming the Columbia Gateway business park into an "innovation district" where leading-edge companies work with educational institutions and startups on new technologies and services;

• Spending $10 million for road resurfacing to close a $56 million, 10-year backlog.

• Assisting county farmers with operations and restoring their property rights through an agricultural package of legislation;

By working cooperatively across agencies and in a bipartisan manner with the County Council, we have been able to tackle our challenges more completely and effectively.

We have also demonstrated that we are a loving, respectful and accepting community and that we will never allow a few negative voices to change this, evidenced by how we came together quickly to form #OneHoward to help us reinforce our collective values.

As I said during the State of the County, there may be uncertainty about what's happening at the federal level, but there should be no uncertainty here. Our shared values will keep our county strong, thriving and will drive our priorities in the years ahead.

To read the full text of the State of the County address, go to https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Branches/County-Executive/State-of-the-County.