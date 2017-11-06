Student's 'racist' social media post spurs Howard police investigation

Howard County police are investigating an Oakland Mills High schooler’s social media post that principal Katherine Orlando described as “racist in nature” in a letter sent to parents Sunday evening.

A parent provided the Howard County Times with screen shots of the Snapchat post, which show a white male student wearing a Confederate flag bandanna and using a racial slur.

In her letter to Oakland Mills parents, Orlando said the post was “upsetting” and that Student Services staff were available to support students throughout the school day.

“I take the welfare of every student very seriously and want you to know that I am doing everything I can to better understand the origins of the social media post and evaluate the impact on our school climate and safety of our students,” the letter read.

Howard County police are investigating the post as a hate incident and police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said the school’s resource officer is working with the school administration. The post included a racial slur, Llewellyn said, but did not specifically target anyone.

The investigation is ongoing, she said.