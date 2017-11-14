Two 14-year-old students charged in assault at Oakland Mills High Tuesday

Two Oakland Mills High School freshmen are facing weapons charges from Howard County Police following a fight in the school’s cafeteria Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., police responded to a fight between two 14-year-old girls at the Columbia school. What police said started as an argument escalated when one of the students tried to cut the other with a pocketknife, and two staff members broke up the fight, receiving minor injuries.

Police learned that the other student also had a pocketknife in her possession. There were no serious injuries, police said, but the two staff members were checked by paramedics at the scene.

Police said they did not release the girls’ names because they’re being charged as juveniles. One girl was charged with assault, possession of a deadly weapon on school property and disruption of school activities, and the second girl was charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school property.

School spokesman Brian Bassett described the altercation as “unsettling” and said the school system commends the two staff members for intervening.

“Our thoughts are with the two staff members who sustained injuries while breaking up the fight,” Bassett said. “Oakland Mills staff took swift action to defuse the situation and initiate their school emergency plan to ensure the safety of students and school staff.”

Disciplinary action will be administered through the Howard County Public School System’s Student Code of Conduct, according to the police report.