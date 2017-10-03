Wilde Lake grad returns as sportswear provider for high school teams

Wilde Lake High School graduate Rob Andelman returns to his alma mater as the president and owner of Nightmare Graphics to provide sportswear to the high school’s sports teams beginning this winter.

A five-year contract was signed last summer between the Columbia-based clothing manufacturer and the school’s athletic director, Brian Rau, said Andelman, who graduated from Wilde Lake in 1996. Nightmare Graphics will collaborate with the high school to design, create and produce its athletic uniforms, warm-up clothing, shirts and pants and team spirit wear.

The first uniform deliveries will include jerseys for the girls basketball team this winter, he said. Every team at the school has an online store for apparel.

Andelman, who purchased the Howard County business from his father about two and a half years ago, said Nightmare Graphics has seven exclusive contracts with schools statewide. Wilde Lake High is the second school in Howard County to have a contract with the company, which has had an ongoing partnership with Oakland Mills High School since 2014.

“One of the things the major sporting good brands are attempting to do — and we’re dealers for Adidas and Under Armour — is to sign long-term contracts with high schools, recreation programs, travel programs and colleges,” Andelman said. “A couple of years ago when Brian became the [athletic director], we reached out to him and started conversations about what we can offer and what Adidas had to offer.”

Submitted photo Nightmare Graphics is a Columbia-based clothing manufacturer. Nightmare Graphics is a Columbia-based clothing manufacturer. (Submitted photo)

Once the contract was signed, Nightmare Graphics began developing a style sheet with all of the logos for the school’s teams. Rau said the contract provides all varsity teams, including Allied sports teams, with outfits over the next three years. Junior varsity teams will also receive uniforms, he said.

“It will take roughly six years to outfit all the JV teams because they typically receive the varsity uniforms after two to three years,” Rau said.

Nightmare Graphics is the largest Adidas team dealer in the state, according to Andelman, who personalizes their clothing with local school names and logos.

County schools enter into their own individual contracts for team uniforms. Andelman said the Adidas brand, used on the school clothing, offers an incentive program to schools, including Wilde Lake, for a 40 percent discount on its original prices for apparel, such as shoes, hats, jerseys and jackets. These deals extend to summer camps, recreation programs and staff apparel. Funds, known as “promo dollars,” are also handed out to schools as well to provide outfits for coaches.

“That’s a sizable chunk of money for the schools to purchase apparel typically used for their coaches because everyone has a finite budget,” Andelman said. “The [athletic director’s] really want their kids to look good on the field, so when kids go out in public and they’re wearing their Wilde Lake soccer gear, for example, you know exactly who that is and what you’re looking at. [That] doesn’t leave a lot of money left over for outfitting the coaches.”

Returning to his Wilde Lake roots, where he played football and lacrosse, “means so much to me,” Andelman said. With homecoming around the corner, Nightmare Graphics is already planning to design complementary T-shirts that will be given away during the football game.

“The whole program is near and dear to my heart,” he said. “To finally be able to get them a deal where they’re getting a lot of return for the dollars they spend as well as to be able to outfit them head to toe out of our shop is just awesome.”