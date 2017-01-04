David Zurawik: Hiring Megyn Kelly is a winning move by NBC
Columbia couple welcomes first baby of 2017 at Howard General

Andrew Michaels
Contact ReporterHoward County Times
A Columbia couple welcomed Howard County's first baby of the New Year in the early morning at Howard County General Hospital.

Nayab Siddiqui and Zain Majeed had their first-born child, Raihan, at 1:43 a.m. on New Year's Day. Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Wolfington said Raihan weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Nayab Siddiqui Majeed, a 22-year-old mechanical engineering major at University of Maryland, Baltimore, said she was surprised Raihan arrived on his due date.

"He made a big entrance, that's for sure," Majeed said in a newsletter provided by the hospital. "Everyone was so nice. Everything went smoothly. My husband Zain was great too."

Although she had a few contractions the morning of New Year's Eve, Majeed said she and her husband went to the hospital later in the evening New Year's Eve since the contractions went away.

