Police searching for 13-year-old Columbia girl

Howard County police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Columbia who was last seen June 6.

Shannyn Kayla Blue was last seen at 5 p.m. on June 6 at her home on the 6300 block of Sandchain Road, in the Owen Brown village of Columbia. Howard County Police spokeswoman Lori Boone confirmed that she was still missing on June 14.

Police described Blue as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray jeans and flip flops.

Investigators believe she may be in the Baltimore area, where she has ties.

Blue did not take needed medication with her, raising concerns about her health, police said.

Police urge anyone with information about Blue's whereabouts to call 911.