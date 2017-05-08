Columbia martial arts school to celebrate grand opening May 14

U.S. Jow Ga Martial Arts School of Columbia will usher in a new era of students at a new facility off Old Annapolis Road. A grand opening is planned on Sunday, May 14.

The school originally opened in Columbia as the Jow Ga kung fu Athletic Association in 1998 under the direction of Sifu Derek Johnson, who was a police officer for 25 years. Before leaving the school in March 2014, Johnson promoted then-students Alex Lim, Ed Nguyen and Joel Braxton to sifus, a Chinese word meaning "teacher father."

Lim, co-owner with Nguyen, said they closed the original facility due to rent hikes, later re-opening in 2015 as the U.S. Jow Ga Martial Arts School by renting a side room at Top Tier CrossFit on Dobbin Road. Many students from the former school moved with the sifus, he said.

Located inside an office complex, the new open classroom is equipped with training equipment and a wall of mirrors for students to observe their techniques. Lion costumes hang on a shelf nearby, while a shrine sits at the front of the room, honoring the arts' ancestors.

Students rehearse steps to the lion dance during a Kung Fu class at the U.S. Jow Ga Martial Arts studio in Columbia on. The group is preparing for performances for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

"A sifu is the title given to the main teachers of the school," Lim said. "In Chinese kung fu, rather than having a belt system, it's more of a family system; father, brother, sister, that type of thing."

Jow ga, a style of kung fu, combines a heavy stance with a lightness of feet and fast stepping, focusing on the principles of honor, respect, loyalty, kindness, discipline and humility. The school has classes for children and adults in tai chi and lion dancing, a celebration of the Lunar New Year through costume and dance.

In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony, the May 14 grand opening will feature kung fu demonstrations and lion dancing.

Steven Lin, Alex's son who is a class coach, said he's delighted the school has its own facility, which is more accessible than its previous home. Lin's title, si bak, means "uncle" in Chinese, he said.

"We're now under one roof and we have a place of our own, where we can actually do stuff," he said. "At nighttime, we have a place to train, even when the school's not open."

Si Bak Don Fauver, an assistant coach and head tai chi instructor, said the facility is an "absolutely wonderful" addition to the jow ga family.

"We had a temporary space for a year as we were building the new school and it's just nice to have our own facility that we can have 24/7," Fauver said.

The grand opening will be held on Sunday, May 14 from 3-6 p.m. at 9250 Rumsey Road, Suite 101. For more information, contact 443-718-0848 or usjgma@gmail.com.