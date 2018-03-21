Spring starts with snow in Howard County, plows in action

Winter took one last stab at Howard County this morning and snow continues to blanket the region, with up to 8 inches expected throughout the day.

Howard County schools, Howard Community College, county libraries and county government all closed on Wednesday; curbside trash and recycling pickup is canceled. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the county until 8 p.m.

There were 108 traffic collisions between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to Howard police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, Director of Emergency Management Ryan Miller and other county officials sat in on a conference call on the storm this morning with the National Weather Service and Maryland Emergency Management Agency. Kittleman said crews began working to treat roads with salt yesterday at 6:30 a.m. and began again at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The first priority for plow crews will be to treat primary and secondary roads in the county, Kittleman said; the county’s 4,100 roads are divided into three categories, primary, secondary and residential, and primary and secondary are treated first to ensure public roads are clear for emergency response vehicles. Kittleman said that with significant snow fall, such as is expected today, it can take 12 to 30 hours to clear all roads in the county.

The county has 63 10-ton plows, five five to 10-ton plows and 49 pickup truck plows on the roads, according to county spokesman Andy Barth.

“We want to people to remain patient,” Kittleman said. “Be careful when you drive, just bc speed limits ays you can go that fast, it doesn’t mean you have to.”

In historic Ellicott City, Little French Market Café manager Max Kiely said the restaurant, which closed early yesterday due to the weather, opened on time. Kiely, who lives in Columbia, said customer traffic into the shop has been light this morning, with “just the usual locals,” many of whom walk to the cafe.

Kiely said the cafe is likely to close early today, as the weather forecast predicts the snow to continue to fall throughout the day.

Residents can monitor the county’s snow plowing progress through an online snow plow tracker that shows when roads have been cleared in four-hour increments.