Howard police increase reward for details on killing of son of former University of Maryland coach

Howard County police are now offering up to $10,000 for information regarding the September killing of the son of former University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley.

Police said Meiko Anthony Locksley, 25, was shot and killed on Sept. 3 in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia.

There have been no viable leads in the case regarding a suspect so far, according to police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn.

Police believe the killing may have been a drug-related robbery based on evidence they have gathered, but are not releasing any specific details while the investigation is ongoing, according to Llewellyn. They do not believe Locksley’s death was random.

In September, police offered up to $5,000 for information regarding Locksley’s death. Investigators hope the increased reward will encourage people with information to come forward, Llewellyn said.

A resident in the area called police shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 3 after hearing a gunshot and finding Locksley suffering from a gunshot wound outside. Police have determined that Locksley was also living in the area at the time of his death.

Locksley was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where was pronounced dead, according to police.

Mike Locksley was a popular offensive coordinator for the Terps football team. He served as the interim head coach at Maryland for six games in 2015 after the firing of Randy Edsall.

He was reportedly a candidate to replace Edsall permanently. Instead, DJ Durkin was hired and Locksley now works as the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama.

Meiko Locksley played eight games for New Mexico in 2011.

Anyone with information about his shooting is asked to call Howard County Police, 410-313-STOP.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this story.