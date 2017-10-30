Ellicott City man found dead near Centennial High

The body of an Ellicott City man, who was reported missing Sunday while walking his dog, was found Monday afternoon near Centennial High School by a Howard County school resource officer.

Howard County police believe Stephen Wells Landen, 64, fell down a steep hill and weather may have been contributed to his death as there were no indications of foul play. Police said they notified Landen’s family of his death and that his dog was found alive near his body.

Landen’s family reported him missing on Oct. 29 when he didn’t return to his home on Chateau Drive after taking his dog for a walk. Police said they were “actively searching” for Landen, who had dementia, and conducted grid searches on foot with the fire department and used K-9 search teams and a police helicopter.