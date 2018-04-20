Howard executive's budget plan holds tax rate, trims school funding request

Howard County school system’s record request for county funding has been cut by $51 million in a budget proposed Friday by the county executive.

County Executive Allan Kittleman unveiled a $1.6 billion fiscal 2019 operating budget that is 1.9 percent larger than this year’s and the biggest ever for one of Maryland’s richest counties.

The budget holds the county’s property tax rate at $1.014, although some homeowners could receive larger bills as the result of rising home values.

In a move likely to upset educators who have been calling for increased funding, Kittleman is recommending $594.5 million for the school system, $51 million short of the $645.1 million the Board of Education requested.

The county funds about 69 percent of the budget for the 57,000-student system, with the remaining dollars coming from state and other sources.

The county executive’s plan fully funds school Superintendent Michael Martirano’s proposed budget. Kittleman’s proposal is a 3.8 percent increase over last year’s $572.8 million school budget and is $11.4 million over the state’s required “maintenance of effort,” a formula to keep education spending at a set level to meet basic needs.

Kittleman is recommending an $11 million, one-time payment to help close a deficit in the school system’s health and dental fund, expected to balloon to $50 million by summer. The fund covers employees’ health benefits.

The Board of Education’s request, its largest ever, had already resulted in planned cuts to the school system, including increased class sizes and the loss of an elementary school world language program.

The schools budget includes money to double the number of police resource officers at middle schools in the county; currently three officers service six middle schools and each high school has an officer. Mayfield Woods, Patuxent Valley, Wilde Lake, Harper's Choice, Lake Elkhorn and Oakland Mills have officers; it has not been announced where the new officers will be placed.

“This budget demonstrates a commitment to our priorities, particularly to education and the needs of the most vulnerable in our community,” Kittleman said in a statement. “Despite a year of financial uncertainty brought about by changes to the federal tax plan, we have continued to fund our priorities and maintain the level of services that our residents rely on, without an increase in tax rates.”

For the first time, the budget includes operating funds for Howard County General Hospital, though the $389,000 in funding is short of the hospital’s $3 million request. The budget also includes $500,000 for the hospital’s capital campaign, the first installment of a five year plan from the county to contribute $5 million towards the campaign. The money will be put toward a $45 million, two-story expansion that will include space for psychiatric care.

Howard County Community College received a 3 percent budget increase for a total of $35 million. The Howard County Library System received $20.9 million, a 3.1 percent increase over last year.

Kittleman will formally present his budget plan to the County Council at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The council will hold its first public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. April 25.

The county’s budget year begins July 1.