Kittleman to make announcement today on future campaign plans

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman is expected to make an announcement about his campaign plans at 6 p.m. today at Clyde's outdoor pavilion in Columbia.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The announcement comes on the four-year anniversary of Kittleman's 2013 campaign launch for county executive. No candidates have filed to run for county executive in 2018.

Sean Murphy, a spokesman for the campaign, said residents and supporters are invited to join in the festivities.

"There will be some folks who will talk about Allan's record as county executive and things that he's done that have meant a lot to people in the community," Murphy said.

Attendees can enjoy live music and food will also be available.