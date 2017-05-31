Nine arrested for impaired driving over Memorial Day weekend

Howard County police arrested and charged nine drivers with driving under the influence from May 27 to 28 during stepped up patrols.

The arrests were not during a checkpoint, but as part of additional patrols to find impaired drivers, said Lori Boone, a police spokeswoman.

Drivers charged with driving under the influence included six from Howard County and individuals from Montgomery, Prince George's and Baltimore counties.

Police across the state increased patrols and checkpoints for drunken drivers during the Memorial Day weekend.

Police ask residents to have a designated driver if they plan to drink alcohol or avoid alcohol if they plan to drive. Residents can call 911 to report impaired drivers.

For more information on the supplemental patrols, go to www.towardzerodeathsmd.com.