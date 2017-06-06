Two arrested in connection with human trafficking of teen

Howard County Police have arrested two people — one man and one woman — in connection with the alleged human trafficking of a 16-year-old girl, offering her up for prostitution.

Andre Lamar Russell, 28, of Dulwick Court in Laurel, and Heather Lynn Harding, 23, of Woodbine Road in Woodbine, were charged with human trafficking of a minor.

Russell is being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond; Harding was released on $35,000 bond.

According to a news release, Howard County detectives received a tip May 31 that a man was offering sexual services with a teenage girl for money at motels in the Jessup area. Through investigation, police said they were able to determine that Russell was the man described by the caller.

On the morning of June 1, police observed Russell with an adult female, later identified as Harding, at a motel in the 7500 block of Assateague Drive in Jessup. Russell and Harding were arrested after detectives responded to the motel and found the 16-year-old victim.

According to the news release, detectives allege that Russell approached the teen, who had been previously reported as a runaway, and offered her a place to stay. He allegedly then sexually assaulted the girl and forced her to use drugs.

Russell and Harding coordinated prostitution appointments and forced the teen to perform sex acts for money, which Russell would then take for himself, according to police.

Detectives believe Russell placed ads on a website known to be used for prostitution, advertising sexual services with the victim.

Police transported the victim to a child advocacy center to connect her with appropriate housing and other services.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Russell and Harding to determine if they may be connected to additional victims.

Howard County continues its efforts to combat human trafficking through increases in funding, training and police resources. Investigators are focused on arresting traffickers and offering assistance to victims through housing, treatment, transportation and other help.

Howard County detectives also monitor websites and regularly place ads from the police, warning men not to engage in prostitution or human trafficking in Howard County.

Anyone with information about human trafficking in Howard County should call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.