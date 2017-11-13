Howard County General ER entrance to move for renovations

The entrance to Howard County General Hospital’s emergency room will move to the building’s main entrance for about two years, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15, due to renovations.

While ambulances and helicopters will use the current ER entrance, patients and visitors must enter the ER through the hospital’s main entrance off of Cedar Lane. Parking is available in designated lots.

The shift comes during the renovation of existing space and construction of a two-story, 36,000-square-foot addition on the campus next to the ER, facing Little Patuxent Parkway. The project will address the growing needs for emergency care, general medical and surgical care as well as behavioral health services.

For more information, go to hcghoftomorrow.org.