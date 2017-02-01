Ad campaign in Howard targets sugary drink industry

A red, inflatable Coca Cola-style bottle floats near the American Beverage Association offices in Washington, D.C., as a group of Maryland teenagers stand outside. The balloon dons the word "diabetes" as one teenager shouts on a megaphone, "Do you get the problem now?"

The scene is part of a TV and social media campaign airing through mid-February in Howard and Baltimore's markets as part of #BevRev, a statewide campaign that targets the American Beverage Association, an organization that represents the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

The Horizon Foundation, an organization that aims to improve health and wellness of Howard County residents, is part of the campaign, which the organization's chief program officer, Glenn Schneider, said is similar to the "truth" campaign against the tobacco industry.

Michael O'Leary, SalterMitchell A new ad campaign in Howard and Baltimore's markets takes aim at the sugary drinks industry and the American Beverage Association. A new ad campaign in Howard and Baltimore's markets takes aim at the sugary drinks industry and the American Beverage Association. (Michael O'Leary, SalterMitchell)

"It will clear out the fog of misleading soda advertising and replace it with facts that can help consumers — especially young consumers — make healthier drink choices," Schneider said.

The "truth" campaign, launched by the American Legacy Foundation, a public health nonprofit organization, delivered fact-based marketing to youth — a marked shift from previous anti-tobacco advertising that focused on the life-or-death consequence of tobacco use.

Horizon's campaign follows a group of Maryland teenagers as they speak out against the soft drink industry. In one ad, the group fails to connect with representatives of the American Beverage Association and takes a trip to its Washington-based offices. In another ad, a teenager "breaks up" with Gatorade because the drink makes her "sick, fat, unhappy, possibly addicted."

Nikki Highsmith Vernick, president and CEO of Horizon, said the beverage industry relies on "deceiving marketing tactics" that downplay serious health risks linked to sugary drinks.

"These products are portrayed as contributing to a healthy, happy and active lifestyle, especially for teens and young adults, when in reality their sugar content puts consumers at much greater risk for diabetes, heart disease, cavities and obesity," Vernick said.

In a statement, Ellen Valentino, executive vice president, Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Beverage Association, the campaign reduces "serious health issues to a few clever sound bites."

"Clever advertisements aren't the answer. They are an expensive and missed opportunity to address the real issues. The good news is our industry is already doing its part providing many options for consumers that include waters, juices and low and no-calorie beverages," Valentino said.

Horizon has targeted sugary drinks in its community initiatives. In 2012, the foundation launched a campaign to purge sugary sodas and fruit drinks out of local diets.

Late last year, the foundation announced sales of sodas at 15 grocery stores in Howard County dipped around 20 percent —more than the annual decrease of between 1 to 2 percent nationally.

Howard County has been on the front-lines of national efforts to restrict sugary drinks. In 2012, Ken Ulman, the former county executive, issued an executive order to restrict the sale of sugary drinks and high-calorie snacks on county property and during events, a restriction later overturned by County Executive Allan Kittleman, who argued the order was an overreach of the government's role.