Merriweather: Birth of a classic music venue

Once rock and roll got its foot in the door, the floodgates opened. Merriweather now catered so much to rock and pop that Community Research and Development undertook a major renovation just to book an act. Jean Parker, the current general manager of Merriweather Post Pavilion, recounted how superstar Tom Jones only played at venues with a certain capacity, and Merriweather fell short. In a bid to book him, the permanent seats in the side loge sections were added in 1970 to increase capacity. Every year saw more hard rock groups booked, such as Iron Butterfly, Janis Joplin, the Allman Brothers Band, J. Geils Band and the Grateful Dead, along with mellower performers like Jackson Browne and — the performer who holds the record for playing Merriweather the most times — Jimmy Buffet. With the invasion of rock, out-of-control crowds became more commonplace. The 1970 season was a watershed year. At a Steppenwolf concert on July 26, 150 gate-crashers attempted to enter. On July 28, about 100 "hippie-types," according to the Washington Star, crashed the gates for a Procol Harem concert. Fights broke out, the pavilion sustained $1,000 in property damage and five people were arrested. The following night, July 29, The Who and Led Zeppelin sold out the pavilion, but more than 10,000 people without tickets showed up. To avoid a repeat of the previous night's troubles, Merriweather management opened the gates and admitted the huge crowd. There were the usual problems with drugs, but the concert went off without violence according to news reports. Merriweather management had enough. They announced that the remainder of the rock concerts scheduled for the 1970 season were cancelled and, according to the Post, it was "highly unlikely that rock concerts will be scheduled next summer." But a day later, they backtracked. In a Post article headlined, "Pavilion Bars Only Hard Rock," Merriweather management clarified that no additional hard rock concerts would be added, but those already booked would perform. Richard Anderson, the general manager of the pavilion, told the Post, "I don't know what hard rock is, but I'm told it means acts like The Who, Sly and the Family Stone and Janis Joplin. Rock concerts featuring Bobby Sherman, Bobbie Gentry, The Four Tops and The Fifth Dimension will be held as scheduled." The ban disappeared before the next season in 1971. But again, gate-crashing and violence occurred. At an Elton John concert in June, five security guards were injured by crashers. In August, three guards were struck by rocks and hospitalized when 50 gate-crashers stormed a Ten Years After concert. Two golf carts were set on fire, which spread to a small security shack. Amid calls to shut down Merriweather, Republican Howard County Councilman Charles Miller resuscitated his "concert control bill" to prohibit concerts at Merriweather with audiences of more than 3,000 without a permit. Provisions of the bill were declared unconstitutional by county solicitor Robert Fischer before the Howard County Council when it was first proposed in 1970, but community disgust with the violence at rock concerts persuaded Miller to re-introduce it with modifications suggested by county solicitor Robert Fischer. Lin Eagan has lived in Columbia long enough to cycle through a half-dozen homes and raise two sons, who would move away as adults but return once they became parents themselves. "Now all my grandchildren live within walking distance," Eagan says with both grandmotherly and civic pride. "It's proof... (Jean Marbella) (Jean Marbella) The Central Maryland News summed up the bill: "Acid rock events at the Post Pavilion have resulted in controversy over the past four seasons. It brought about the Concert Bill now pending before the County Council." Miller told the Howard County Times that his "proposed law is a response to three years of violence at the Pavilion." The bill, which became law in February 1973, retained the requirement for permits issued by the county executive for concerts of more than 3,000. According to the Sun, "One criterium for permits is that the performer had not provoked any disturbances during or after his concert within the past six months." The law is still in effect today. Community Research and Development drew up an initial list of 200 "approved" acts for the 1973 season. Among the names on the approved list were the New York City Ballet, Cat Stevens, the Carpenters and, curiously, Elton John and Ten Years After, whose concerts were marred by violence the year before. The first two performers on the banned list were Rod Stewart and Leon Russell. Omar Jones, the Howard County executive at the time and the man who issued the permits, told the Sun, "I've never heard of either of them." It's unclear if the new law had any effect on reducing violence. Overall, the next few years did see a decrease, but violence was far from eliminated. Gate-crashing, drug use and vandalism were still problems. The financial reality of booking rock band always won out over objections. It was quite a shock to the concert-going public when Michael Spear, Columbia's general manager, announced in January 1974 that there would be a rock concert ban for the entire 1974 season. "Pop and folk concerts will be unaffected by the ban," according to the Post. "We'll allow people like the Carpenters, Judy Collins, and Carole King," said Spear. "We won't allow people like Alice Cooper, the Grateful Dead or Edgar Winter." But, as usual, the ban was temporary. Merriweather survived and thrived to become the premier venue it is today. As part of the deal to allow Howard Hughes Corp. to develop the crescent property, the corporation had to relinquish ownership of the pavilion to a nonprofit, the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission. Executive Director Ian Kennedy said that while DCACC runs the facility, booking and promotion is handled by IMP Productions. DCACC is overseeing the $50 million renovation to the pavilion. Even though Rouse's dream performance venue dedicated to fine arts of a fine arts center died years ago, Parker observed that Rouse would approve of the current management run by a nonprofit. "He would be thrilled that this is the answer to the piece of land," he said. "I think he would be totally pleased." Information for this story was found at the Howard County Historical Society and the Columbia Archives. Contact Kevin Leonard at info@theleonardgroupinc.com or 301-776-9260. 